Hugh Jackman And Sutton Foster Embrace Low-Key Relationship Amid Speculation

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are reportedly enjoying a blossoming relationship, characterized by joy, admiration, and shared affection.

According to an insider quoted by Us Weekly, their connection is described as “lighthearted” and “playful,” with a foundation of mutual respect and admiration.

The duo has been spotted dining in New York City restaurants and taking romantic walks in Central Park.

The source highlighted Jackman’s appreciation for Foster’s “immense talent, infectious positivity, and grounded nature.” Meanwhile, Foster admires the actor’s “kindness, professionalism, and ability to make others feel valued.”

Despite the public interest in their relationship, the pair is said to prefer keeping things private to allow their bond to “grow naturally” as they navigate a “wonderful next chapter” together.

Jackman, 56, and Foster, 49, sparked rumors of a romance during their time starring in the Broadway musical The Music Man, which ran from December 2021 to January 2023. Their closeness allegedly deepened as they worked together on the production.

In September 2023, Jackman and his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, announced their separation. A source familiar with the situation described the split as a “long time coming,” citing Furness’ absence during rehearsals for The Music Man.

Foster, for her part, filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, Ted Griffin, last month. Sources previously claimed that Jackman and Foster were “100 percent together” and committed to spending their lives together.

Rumors of an affair between Jackman and Foster were reignited when a friend of Furness suggested the speculation was “on point.” Neither Jackman nor Foster has commented publicly on their relationship.