A Kenyan-born is on the verge of making history as the first Kenyan ever to be elected to the House of Representatives in the United States. Huldah Momanyi who migrated to the US nine years ago will be on the ballot running for the Minnesota State seat representing Senate District 38A.

She will be running on the Democratic party ticket in the elections slated for November.

Her victory in the Democratic Party primary already marked a significant milestone, but her eyes are set on something bigger.

Huldah’s father was the first in their family to migrate to America in the 1980s leaving behind the family at Magombo village in Nyamira with a promise to help them join him later once he got settled.

True to his word, her mother migrated in the early 1990s, and in 1995, Huldah and her siblings followed.

In the elections, Huldah Momanyi, who works as a data security manager will face off with Brad Olsen of the Republican.

In the primaries, Huldah and her team ran a data-driven campaign, led by Director of Data Mike Vogel with the help of Ryan Jancik to help analyze voter profiles in intricate detail.

With that information, she and her team canvassed over 10,000 registered voters and, made countless calls to registered voters.

She won 51.28 percent of the votes in the primary for District 38A, a traditional Democratic stronghold while her close competitor Wynfred Russell received 48.72 percent of the votes.

Results released by the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office showed Huldah with 1,005 votes and Russell with 955.

“This is just a step, the big picture is November,” she said after the results were announced.

In an interview with a local blog spot, Huldah, the mother of two says if elected her first day will be focused on orientation.

“I want to champion bills that focus on safety, equitable housing and healthcare. When we take care of public safety, businesses thrive, and families feel secure,” she said.

“My district is the most diverse in Minnesota, and I want to make sure everyone irrespective of race or place in society gets the healthcare they deserve. As a mother, affordable childcare is also at the top of my list. Working families are constantly juggling between jobs and finding affordable, safe care for their kids. I know what that struggle is like,” she added.