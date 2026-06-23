Hull KR appoint Cayless as head coach

Hull KR have appointed Nathan Cayless as their head coach on a three-year contract from next season.

The 48-year-old New Zealander will replace Willie Peters at the reigning Super League champions at the end of the campaign.

Peters announced in March that he would be leaving at the conclusion of 2026 to take over at new National Rugby League side Papua New Guinea Chiefs.

Cayless has been coaching Parramatta Eels’ New South Wales Cup side and is also assistant coach of New Zealand.

“My rugby league coaching philosophy aligns with the hardworking, successful culture that exists at Hull KR,” he told the club website., external

“When chief executive Paul Lakin and I first spoke, we connected immediately via our alignment on the vision and philosophies required to produce sustained success on and off the field.”

Cayless spent his entire playing career with the Eels and made 259 appearances for them between 1998 and 2010.

He captained the side a club record 221 times and also skippered New Zealand to success in the 2008 World Cup final with victory over Australia.

“Nathan has been an outstanding servant of the Parramatta Eels and we are incredibly proud to see him earn this head coaching opportunity,” Eels chief executive Jim Sarantinos said., external

“His work with our program has been invaluable, particularly in developing young players and preparing them for NRL football.”