Humanitarian Crisis Deepens in Gaza: UNRWA Chief Warns of Looming Famine Amidst Ongoing Conflict

UNRWA’s chief Philippe Lazzarini has highlighted the dire circumstances facing the region in a stark assessment of the situation in Gaza, emphasizing the urgent need for humanitarian aid.

The last time @UNRWA was able to deliver food aid to northern #Gaza was on 23 January. Since then, together with other @UN agencies, we have:

🛑 Warned against looming famine.

🛑 Appealed for regular humanitarian access.

🛑 Stated that famine can be averted if more food… — Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) February 25, 2024

Lazzarini’s remarks come amidst escalating tensions and ongoing violence, with the latest developments underscoring the severity of the crisis.

According to Lazzarini, UNRWA’s ability to deliver aid to northern Gaza has been severely constrained, with the last successful delivery dating back to January 23. The situation has been exacerbated by what Lazzarini describes as a “man-made disaster,” referring to the looming famine that threatens to engulf the region if immediate action is not taken.

The gravity of the situation has been further underscored by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s assertion that a military operation in Rafah “will be delayed somewhat” if a captives deal is reached. However, Netanyahu made it clear that such an operation is inevitable, signaling the persistence of hostilities despite diplomatic efforts.

In a significant development, Israel is set to report to the International Court of Justice on its progress in implementing measures aimed at preventing genocide in Gaza. This report comes against the backdrop of staggering casualties, with at least 29,692 Palestinians killed and 69,879 injured in Israeli attacks since October 7. The revised death toll in Israel stands at 1,139, reflecting the disproportionate toll of the conflict.

Against this backdrop, journalist associations around the world are marking the International Day for Palestinian Journalists, highlighting the perilous conditions faced by media professionals in the region.

Palestinian journalists are the eyes of the world in Gaza, and without them the humanitarian crisis would go unseen. Today is the @IFJGlobal International Day to #SupportPalestinianJournalists, donate and share this post to spread the word: https://t.co/Ty6sLWkk3I#MEAAmedia pic.twitter.com/rpAchXwspT — MEAA (@withMEAA) February 25, 2024

The killing of 100 journalists since the onset of the conflict has been condemned as a “terrible and unjustified tragedy,” with Palestinian journalists hailed as crucial witnesses to the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

In a notable display of solidarity, Jewish activists globally have joined calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, amplifying demands for an end to the bombardment of the besieged enclave. Demonstrations in cities like New York City, home to a significant Jewish population, reflect growing opposition to the violence and a mounting urgency for peace.

Meanwhile, Israel’s war cabinet has approved a plan for providing humanitarian assistance in Gaza, aimed at addressing the dire humanitarian situation. However, reports indicate that aid efforts have been hampered by logistical challenges and escalating violence, with UNRWA raising concerns about the efficacy of aid delivery amid desperate conditions in Rafah and beyond.

Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari, in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, sought to justify Israel’s actions, emphasizing the military’s efforts to minimize civilian casualties. Hagari reiterated Israel’s goal of dismantling Hamas while expressing regret for the loss of civilian lives.

As the crisis in Gaza deepens, the international community faces mounting pressure to intervene and address the humanitarian emergency. With lives hanging in the balance and the specter of famine looming large, urgent action is needed to alleviate the suffering of the people of Gaza and pave the way for lasting peace in the region.