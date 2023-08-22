Humphrey Wattanga Mulongo Appointed As New Commissioner General Of KRA

Humphrey Wattanga Mulongo has been appointed as the new Commissioner General of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

The announcement was made through a gazette notice dated August 22, underscoring the government’s commitment to effective revenue management.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u revealed that Wattanga ‘s tenure will span three years, commencing from August 22, 2023.

This appointment follows a career marked by Wattanga ‘s notable contributions to revenue-related matters within the country.

Wattanga previously served as a key member of the Commission of Revenue Allocation (CRA) for six years.

He was also appointment to the CRA on December 31, 2016, by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.His tenure at the CRA positioned him as an instrumental figure in shaping the nation’s revenue allocation strategies.

Wattanga takes over the reins from Githii Mburu, who stepped down in February after an impactful three-year and seven-month term at the helm of the KRA.

Mburu’s sudden departure was a part of a broader reorganization that impacted various departments within the organization. During this interim period, Rispah Simiyu, the Commissioner of Domestic Taxes, held the fort as the acting Commissioner General.

Anthony Mwaura, the KRA board chairman, conveyed Mburu’s resignation in February, revealing that he had chosen to explore personal pursuits. The transition prompted the temporary appointment of Simiyu as acting Commissioner General.

