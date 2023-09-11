Husband Demands Wife’s Return To Enjoy Conjugal Rights Amid Divorce Proceedings

In a peculiar and heated legal battle, a husband, whose identity remains confidential due to the nature of the case, has sought to compel his estranged wife to return to their matrimonial home and resume their marriage.

His efforts have included demanding consequences for the wife’s attorney, whom he alleges failed to convey his wishes.

The husband’s indignation stems from his wife’s decision to leave him and initiate divorce proceedings.

Outraged by her departure, he insisted that her attorney instruct her to return to their marital abode, with the aim of rekindling their conjugal relationship.

In addition to this unusual demand, the husband insisted that the attorney should face disciplinary actions for his perceived role in the wife’s refusal to return.

When the Legal Practice Council, a regulatory body overseeing legal professionals, declined to take disciplinary measures against the attorney, the husband pursued an appeal to challenge this decision.

However, the husband’s quest for retribution faced yet another setback as his appeal was rejected. Undeterred, he turned to the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria in an attempt to overturn the refusal by the Legal Practice Council.

In a recent judgment, Judge Cassim Sardiwalla once again ruled against the husband’s claims. The judge found no concrete evidence of wrongdoing on the part of the attorney and, consequently, dismissed the husband’s application.

The genesis of this unusual legal saga traces back to the wife’s departure from their matrimonial home and her subsequent filing for divorce, with the attorney representing her in the divorce proceedings.

The husband responded to his wife’s departure with accusations of desertion and tarnishing his reputation. He alleged that her actions had subjected him to great indignity and depression.

In a letter addressed to the wife’s attorney, the husband contended that his wife had left the matrimonial home without his consent and without any legal basis.

He asserted his right to conjugal relations and demanded that his wife be compelled to return home for reconciliation.

Despite his attorney’s efforts to convey these wishes, the wife remained resolute in her decision to continue with the divorce and declined to return to their matrimonial home, leading to the husband’s frustration.

The wife’s attorney did not convey the husband’s demands to his client as he maintained that his responsibility was solely to his client—the wife.

This refusal to comply with his demands led the husband to launch a scathing attack on the attorney’s professional qualifications, experience, skills, and abilities.

He went as far as threatening legal action against the attorney, alleging that he was unfit to practice law.

In a letter to the attorney, the husband ominously warned, “Trust me, Sir, you will account for your conduct even if it’s the last thing I do. I will take you to the High Court for not being a fit and proper person to practise law.”

Meanwhile, the husband submitted a complaint to the Legal Practice Council, claiming that the attorney’s failure to instruct his wife to return home constituted misconduct.

Judge Sardiwalla, in his assessment of the situation, concluded that the husband unjustifiably blamed the attorney for his wife’s departure and the alleged damage to his reputation.

Consequently, he ruled against the husband’s application, marking the latest chapter in this unique and contentious legal dispute.

