Husband of Slain Ohangla Dancer Sheila Wegesha Abandons Car in City, Flees

Detectives have recovered a car that the wanted husband of slain Ohangla dancer Sheila Odoyo alias Sheila Wegesha was using after her murder in Athi River, Machakos County.

Jackson Bambo, 45 is wanted over the murder of Sheila in her house in Athi River on Thursday morning.

He is a person of interest in the case, police said.

The vehicle he used when he left his house, a Mitsubishi Outlander, was discovered abandoned around the Kencom area within the Nairobi CBD.

Police believe the suspect may have switched vehicles before disappearing. His last signal was traced to Narok. He is believed to be in his rural home or elsewhere.

The motive of the murder remains unknown, with detectives probing the case following leads of a troubled marriage marred with suspected cases of infidelities.

An autopsy done on her body said she died of an exsanguination.

Exsanguination is the action or process of draining or losing blood.

Pathologist Dr Michieka Michieka conducted a postmortem on the body at Shalom Community Hospital mortuary on Friday.

Police are investigating murder in the saga. Bambo left the house without uttering a word to their daughter who was there, police said.

Sheila had her throat slit by the said assailant.

It is suspected that Sheila, 38 was killed on Thursday morning before her body was found in bed hours later in Hill View estate.

Police said her daughter aged 18 stumbled on the lifeless body of her mother in bed before she raised an alarm.

The body which was discovered at about 1 pm Thursday May 9 lay with a pool of blood caked around it indicating she had died more than four hours earlier.

It had a deep cut in the throat, police said.

The couple has been having squabbles for some time, which is believed to have boiled to the murder.

The daughter said she had prepared lunch for her mother and went to wake her up to take the same when she realized she was dead.

Police arrived at the scene and processed it before moving the body to the mortuary.

The couple runs a popular bar in the Umoja area, Nairobi.

Sheila is a popular Ohangla dancer. Many mourned her on social media on learning about the death.

Cases of murder linked to such claims have been on the rise amid calls on parties to solve them amicably.