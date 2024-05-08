Hype Ballo Released On Sh500,000 Cash Bail In DCI Officer’s Murder Case

DJ Joe Mfalme’s hypeman Allan Ochieng, alias Hype Ballo, who is the prime suspect in the murder of Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer Felix Kintosi, was Wednesday released on a Sh500,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount or a alternative of Sh500,000 cash bail.

Hype Ballo was released by Kiambu Law Court Lady Justice Dorah Chepkwony on condition that he attends all court sessions.

He was also ordered to report to the Kikuyu sub-county DCI office on the first day of every month until the key witness testifies, and is also expected to remain under the supervision of the Kibera area chief until his case is finalized.

The case will be mentioned on May 22, 2024, for pre-trial and scheduling of a hearing date.

Hype Ballo is accused of assaulting the officer on March 16 alongside Eric Kariuki Gathua, Simon Wambugu Wanjiru, Khadija Abdi Wako, Sammy Cheruiyot Rotich and Agnes Kerubo Mogoiare.

The DCI officer later succumbed to injuries on March 21, 2024. This was after a road rage incident.

DJ Joe Mfalme, who was initially among the co-accused persons, was released last month alongside five others including three police officers and made State witnesses in the case.

His release sparked mixed reactions online.