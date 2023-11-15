I Did Not Beat Her – J Blessing Says As He Parts Ways With Avril

Video director and Producer Jibril Blessing Mahmud Hussein aka J Blessing has finally addressed the alleged physical abuse of his baby mama, singer Judith Nyambura aka Avril.

In a post shared on social media, J Blessing acknowledged that he and Avril were in an altercation but did not resort to abuse.

“About a year ago, we had a physical altercation where we both got hurt, and on that day, I immediately took her to the hospital at Agakhan,” he said.

According to J Blessing one of the pictures shared on Instagram by Avril was from the incident.

The producer also admitted that he and the singer were indeed in an altercation on Tuesday evening but he did not “beat her” as depicted in the photographs.

“I want to assure everyone that I did not beat her. I am not an abuser, and I do not support violence,” he added.

The father of four said that he and Avril have decided to part ways to prevent such incidents from taking place in the future.

Earlier, Avril had addressed the assault claims after her fans thought she was clout chasing.

“Going through the comments, and I am in utter shock, this is why people never report this shit. Post this cause you all make people actually want to kill themselves after all they have been through. Have a laugh enjoy…bye,” she wrote.

She later said that she had forgiven the producer as she urged Kenyans to forgive him too.

“I forgive you J, please find it in your hearts to forgive him too. Everyone is deserving of forgiveness in this life. My heart is so heavy that I had to tell the world my business….Matters are with the relevant authorities and I am doing okay.”