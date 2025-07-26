I won’t leave Ruto for you, MP Osoro tells Matiang’i, Gachagua

In what appears a firm reiteration of his political loyalty, South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro declared that nothing would persuade him to distance himself from President William Ruto and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

He accused people he described as mischievously go betweens that want him to withdraw his support and alight himself with former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi who has declared his bid for presidency.

“My response to them is polite, but very categorical that I am comfortable where I am, this is the government I also vehemently fought for , I would not leave it to join forces with a people groping in the dark,”Osoro told a gathering at Emonga, in his constituency Friday.

The House Chief Whip said his alignment with Ruto is rooted in shared history and principle.

He likened any attempt to leave the alliance to betraying a lifelong struggle—and made it clear he has no intention of doing so any time soon.

The vocal legislators had previously dismissed rumors of wavering allegiance, denying speculations that he might move toward opposition factions connected with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Matiangi

“If they ask , tell them I’m in Ruto’s team… I am in the President Ruto’s camp to stay,” he stated.

At Kebabe area, the MP said his unwavering support would weather many political seasons ahead.

Osoro has credited his position in government for the development strides witnessed in his constituency.

Aligning with the ruling administration, said Osoro,has enabled him to lobby effectively for key infrastructure and social projects.

“Being in government has allowed me direct access to resources and decision-makers. That is how we’ve managed to build roads, improve schools, and support youth and women programs,” he stated.

The MP maintained that his loyalty to Ruto’s administration is based on the tangible benefits his constituents are reaping.

He further dismissed critics who accuse him of blind loyalty, saying his focus remains on service delivery.

“My people elected me to bring change, not to make noise. As long as the government is delivering, I will continue to work with it,” he added.

He urged leaders from the region to put aside political differences and work together to uplift the lives of their constituents.