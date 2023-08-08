I Won’t Succumb to Your Threats, Sakaja Tells City Cartels

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has vowed to deal with city land grabbers as he continues to protect public property.

The Governor on Monday stamped authority saying he will not spare anyone including elected leaders in his bid to fight land grabbing.

“We have no time for land grabbers. On Thursday I demolished a two storey house that was being built on grabbed land and ironically by an MCA. The MCA was building his office when the said land was supposed to have a hospital,” he explained.

His statement comes two days after City Hall demolished a building on land that had been allegedly grabbed in Eastleigh that was part of a health centre.

The county claimed that the two-storey unfinished structure was constructed despite opposition from environmentalists and county health center management.

Official documents seen by this writer indicate that the area’s MCA Fuad Hussein Mohammed, had sought approval from the County Planning team to use the land for establishing his office.

According to the letter to the Kamukunji sub-county Ministry of Health, dated December 28, 2022, Eastleigh Health Center sought intervention following the demolition of old structures at the facility to establish a new building.

This demolition was done to make way for a new building intended to serve as the MCA’s office.

Also, the County Secretary’s office had documented complaints from the Eastleigh Airbase Residents’ lobby.

The community expressed concerns about land grabbing and the lack of transparency.

The community’s sentiment was summed up in a letter, which read in part: “We strongly believe in community action, and we vowed to protect it even with our lives. It has become evident to the residents of Eastleigh Airbase that the current MCA is up to no good, and we, as the community, have information that he has ulterior motives of constructing commercial property on public land, especially land designated for a hospital that serves the most vulnerable citizens, including the elderly and children.”

The residents lamented the absence of proper public participation and consultation with local administration, Nyumba Kumi (neighborhood watch) groups, youth/women organizations, and the religious community.

Fuad attributed the action to personal differences with Governor Sakaja.

In a social media post, he suggested that the move followed his outspoken demand for accountability from the governor’s office and all County Executive Committee Members.

“Sakaja Johnson, there’s no way that you’re taking the beef to the ground…if you think that you can silence me, you’re very wrong. I won’t be ridiculed. I’ll expose your impunity until the last minute.”

Sakaja said that his administration will move to reclaim all public land from land grabbers.

“We will not take that anymore and we are going to be firm because we fear no one including those using them politically. We only fear Nairobians who trusted us with leadership,” he said.

He assured Nairobians that systems are in place to ensure their property and money is secured asking them to trust his administration.

The county chief noted that City Cartel have started to disturb the peacefulness witnesses in Nairobi.

“For one year Nairobi has been very calm and we are closely working together both as Azimio and Kenya Kwanza which has never happened before. There are people who are not happy by this and have begun their politics,” Sakaja said.

