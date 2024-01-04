Ida Odinga Pays Tribute to Son Fidel on 9th Death Anniversary

Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s wife Ida has paid tribute to her late son Fidel Castro Makarios Odhiambo on his 9th death anniversary.

Ida said his death shook the family but noted that his absence has taught her that “you may have just lived enough because you lived so right”.

She said: “The wings of years have flapped so fast since you left. It is 9 today! Unbelievably fast! But that was always you, my Son Fidel Castro Makarios Odhiambo Odinga. From the first day I carried you, to the many months you spent on my laps as a baby, you always wanted to be your own man, so you could protect us.

“Then you grew up tall, loving, caring, happy and incomparably kind. I still remember you in these ways. We still remember you in these ways.

“Nine years later, I have struggled to accept something that these years without you have taught me. That perhaps, you may have just lived enough because you lived so right. Your passing away, no doubt, shook me and shook us. Nothing in this world, will ever be able to replace your presence around us.

“But in 9 years, we are realising that in the 41 years of your life, you banked with us an enormous amount of wonderful memories.

“We haven’t exhausted your account of affectionate smiles. We haven’t withdrawn even half of the sweet names you called us, the wonderful praises you showered us. And with a motherly pride, I don’t think I will ever exhaust the “Mommy” names you called me.

“So, as you turn 9 as the son I lost, I know you are always here with us. And we are with you. You live in us everyday and we have continued to enjoy and practice your joy, love and kindness the way you taught us.

“Keep resting in peace, Fidel Obange wuod Nyagem.”

Fidel was found dead on January 4, 2015 at his Karen home after a night out with friends.

He is said to have developed breathing problems and was rushed to Nairobi Hospital where he was pronounced dead.