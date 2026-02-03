IEBC CEO Marjan Hussein resigns ahead of 2027 polls amid internal pressure

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chief Executive Officer Marjan Hussein Marjan resigned following pressure from a section of commissioners, less than two years to the 2027 General Election.

In a statement addressed to IEBC staff, Marjan said he and the Commission had “mutually agreed on a structured transition” in the Office of the Commission Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, marking the end of his decade-long service at the electoral body.

The resignation comes at a critical moment, with the 2027 General Election fast approaching and renewed focus on reforms and credibility at the electoral body.

A section of opposition leaders had accused him of being a leader of a rigging scandal linked to Venezuela company.

IEBC said it will announce an interim replacement who will take over as acting CEO/ CS in due course.

“We wish to assure Kenyans that any changes will be designed to ensure we achieve effective institutional preparedness, strengthen our internal accountability and results oriented systems, and leadership continuity. The IEBC Secretariat is very crucial in service delivery on electoral management and related matters and it is the intention of the Commission that it has to reflect the level of preparedness, passion and commitment to delivering credible, free and fair elections in Kenya,” a statement said.

Marjan joined the IEBC in April 2015 as Deputy Commission Secretary/CEO before rising to the top administrative post.

His tenure spanned some of the most consequential and contentious electoral cycles in Kenya’s history, including the 2017 and 2022 General Elections.

“It has been an honour to work with a professional, dedicated, and resilient team committed to the constitutional mandate of the IEBC,” Marjan said, thanking staff for their professionalism during periods of intense public scrutiny.

He singled out the Secretariat’s role during and after the 2022 General Election, noting that staff ensured continuity and institutional stability during a prolonged transition period at the Commission.

“Your dedication upheld the values of public service and strengthened public confidence in the Commission,” he said.

Sources familiar with internal discussions indicate that Marjan’s exit follows growing unease among some commissioners over leadership and administrative direction as preparations for the 2027 polls begin to take shape.

Some commissioners met him and asked him to leave. He demanded his dues in two weeks.

The IEBC has in recent months faced mounting pressure to stabilise its leadership and rebuild public trust after years of political contestation and legal battles.

In his farewell message, Marjan urged IEBC staff to remain steadfast in upholding the rule of law, integrity, and the protection of citizens’ democratic rights.

“As I move on, I do so wiser, enriched, and deeply grateful for over a decade of invaluable experience in elections management,” he said.

He thanked commissioners, senior management, and staff for their cooperation and support, and expressed confidence that the Secretariat would continue to discharge its mandate with professionalism and integrity.

Marjan’s departure adds to the leadership uncertainty at the electoral body as the country edges closer to the 2027 General Election, with attention now turning to how and when his successor will be appointed.