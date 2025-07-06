IEBC explains temporary downtime of voter verification portal

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Sunday announced a temporary shutdown of its voter verification portal to allow for scheduled system maintenance.

In a press release issued on Sunday, the Commission said the maintenance is part of “ongoing migration to new infrastructure aimed at enhancing service delivery through system performance and security.”

The electoral body did not specify how long the maintenance would last, but said Kenyans would be notified once the system is fully restored and ready for use.

“We highly regret any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding as we work towards serving you better,” IEBC said. It assured the public about the integrity of voter registration records, saying the details of all 22.1 million registered voters from the 2022 general election remain intact and secure.

“The Commission wishes to assure all Kenyans that the registration details… remain intact and secure,” the statement read, adding, “IEBC remains steadfast in its commitment to strengthening Kenya’s democracy.”

There were concerns among Kenyans that the fall of the portal was mischievous.