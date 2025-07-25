IEBC fills up nominated seats in Parliament and counties

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced a reallocation of special seats in both the National Assembly and County Assemblies across Kenya in latest changes.

In a Gazette Notice dated July 24, 2025, the polls agency made a series of amendments to its 2022 notices regarding nominated members, replacing several individuals nominated under special interest categories such as persons with disabilities, youth, minority groups, and gender top-up lists.

Changes in the National Assembly

One of the replaced MPs was Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi Ngongo, who had been nominated under the workers’ category by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Mbadi was replaced by Harold Kimuge Kipchumba, also of ODM, nominated under the Persons with Disabilities category.

This adjustment is part of the IEBC’s statutory obligation under the Constitution and Elections Act to ensure inclusivity and equitable representation in Parliament.

Changes in County Assemblies

Several changes were made to the composition of County Assemblies through the reallocation of special seats.

In Garissa County, Dubat Abdikadir Adan was nominated to replace Abdi Gedi Adow. While Adow had been representing persons with disabilities under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Adan took the seat under the Youth category.

In Murang’a County, Kirumwa Peter Mbogo replaced Wainaina Mark Gicheru as a nominee representing Minority Groups, also under UDA.

Gicheru was previously listed under the Persons with Disabilities category.

Kiambu County saw changes, with Wainaina Lawrence Mburu replacing Kihara Ezra Kabuga, with the special interest category changed from Marginalised to Youth.

Further changes were announced under the Gender Top-Up Lists in multiple counties:

In Taita Taveta County, Ann Wambui Mukuru has replaced Constance Mwandawiro under the Wiper Democratic Movement.

Makueni County saw Esther Mwongeli replacing Magdalene Kamene Nguluku, both of Maendeleo Chap Chap Party.

In Nyandarua, Jane Gathira Njoroge replaced Beth Wahito Njoroge, under UDA.

Kirinyaga County’s nomination now features Chege Flasia Nduta, replacing Pauline Wairimu Kamau, also under UDA.

ODM also made replacements in Kakamega County, swapping Phaustine Werimo with Lucy Kendi Khayadi, and Godliver Omondi with Linet Wanga Imbayi, both on the gender top-up list.

These amendments are in accordance with Section 37 of the Elections Act, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Act, and Regulations 56B and 26(5) of the Elections General and Party Primaries and Party Lists Regulations, respectively.

The IEBC reiterates that the reallocation of these seats is in line with its constitutional mandate to oversee and ensure fair political representation of all segments of society, especially historically marginalised groups.