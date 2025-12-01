IEBC Gazettes Winners of 24 By-Elections Held on November 27

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has officially gazetted the winners of 24 by-elections held across Kenya on November 27, 2025.

In a notice published on Monday, the commission confirmed the declaration of winners for Senate, National Assembly, and County Assembly seats. The elections were conducted in areas where vacancies had arisen due to the death of officeholders or appointments to cabinet positions.

The gazette states that the winners “received the majority of votes cast and complied with the provisions of the Elections Act and the Constitution.”

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Articles 88 (4), 97 (1) (a), 98 (1) (a), 101, 177 (1) (a) and 194 of the Constitution of Kenya, section 4 of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Act, sections 39 (1), 1A and (1B) of the Elections Act, Regulations 83 (1) (e) and (f) and 87 (2) (b) and 3 (h) of the Elections (General) Regulations, 2012, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission declares that the persons whose names are listed in the First, Second and Third Schedules hereunder were elected to the Senate, National Assembly and County Assemblies, having received the majority of the votes cast in the By-Elections held on the 27th November, 2025, and complied with the provisions of the Elections Act and the Constitution,” the notice reads.

Parliamentary winners include Leo Wa Muthende (Mbeere North), Moses Okoth (Ugunja), David Ndakwa (Malava), Harrison Kombe (Magarini), Boyd Were (Kasipul), Ahmed Maalim (Banisa), and Kiprono Chemitei, who was elected senator in Baringo County.

At the county assembly level, by-elections were held in multiple wards, including Chewani (Tana River), Narok Town (Narok), Tembelio (Uasin Gishu), Lake Zone and Nana-am (Turkana), and Kisia East, Kabuchai/Chwele, Purko, Ang’ata Nanyokie, Chemundu/Kapng’etuny, and Metkei (Elgeyo Marakwet). In the western region, voters in Nyansiongo, Nyamaiya, and Ekerenyo wards in Nyamira County also participated, alongside urban wards such as Mumbuni North (Machakos) and Kariobangi North (Nairobi).