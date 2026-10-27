IEBC Suspends Migwani Ward By-Election Following Court Orders

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has suspended the Migwani Ward by-election in Mwingi West, Kitui County, following interim conservatory orders issued by the High Court on October 22, 2026.

The court issued the orders for 30 days pending the hearing of a petition challenging the electoral process.

In a notice on Monday, IEBC urged members of the public and all stakeholders to take note of the development.

“The Commission urges members of the public and all stakeholders to take note of this development. Further updates will be communicated through the Commission’s official channels,” IEBC said.

The notice stated that the petition would be heard on November 11, 2026. However, the commission’s update also indicated November 1, 2026, as the hearing date.

The Migwani Ward seat fell vacant on August 6 after former Member of the County Assembly Harrison Maluki Mawia resigned to take up the position of Clerk of the Kitui County Assembly.

Following the vacancy, IEBC scheduled a by-election to elect a new representative for the remainder of the current county assembly term.

In September, IEBC chairperson Erastus Ethekon gazetted November 17, 2026, as the polling date and outlined timelines for candidate nominations, campaigns and other electoral activities.

The commission also opened applications for accreditation of media practitioners and election observers ahead of the planned poll. The application deadline was set for October 30.

The suspension comes amid heightened political interest in the ward, with the contest shaping up as a battle between Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Party and President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The two parties had intensified campaigns in the ward as they sought to demonstrate their political influence in Ukambani ahead of the 2027 General Election.

For Wiper, the by-election offered an opportunity to retain its influence in a region traditionally associated with Kalonzo. UDA, meanwhile, was seeking to expand its support base in the area.