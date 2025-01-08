IG Kanja Ordered to Produce in Four Missing Mlolongo Men in Court 

A court has ordered Inspector General of police Douglas Kanja to produce in court four Mlolongo missing men.

Justice Chacha Mwita issued the orders in a petition filed by the Law Society of Kenya for the unconditional release of Justus Mutumwa, Martin Mwau, Karani Mwema, and Stephen Mbisi Kavingo, who were picked at Mlolongo and whose whereabouts are unknown to date.

The IG was further ordered to present them personally in court on January 13, 2025.

The families of the four young men, missing for 22 days, are gripped by fear and uncertainty about their sons’ fates.

They were abducted in Mlolongo area on December 16 and 17 2024.

Mbisi had just finished showering, and his wife was in the bedroom when he encountered four men. She recounted the incident over the phone.

Three of his colleagues, Martin Nyuko Mwau, Kalabi Mwema, and Justus Mutumwa Musyimi, were abducted a day before Mbisi vanished.

The families of the four are in fear for the whereabouts of their loved ones.

Despite these families reporting the incidents to the Mlolongo Police Station and the DCI headquarters in Athi River, the police claim they have no information on their whereabouts and are investigating the incidents.

The judge issued the orders on Wednesday.

“That a conservatory order is hereby issued directing the Inspector General of Police and the Director of Criminal Investigations, in their official and personal capacities to immediately and unconditionally release Justus Mutumwa, Martin Mwau, Karani Mwema , and Stephen Mbisi Kavingo.”

He said in the alternative, an order of habeas corpus is herby issued directing the Inspector General of Police and Director of Criminal Investigations to personally produce the bodies of Justus Mutumwa, Martin Mwau, Karani Mwema , and Stephen Mbisi Kavingo before the court on 13th January 2025 at 10 AM.