IG Kanja Orders Crackdown on Criminal Gangs, Warns Police Commanders Against Negligence

The Inspector-General of the National Police Service, Douglas Kanja, has ordered an immediate and intensified crackdown on criminal gangs across the country, warning senior police commanders against any form of operational negligence.

Speaking during a high-level security summit at the National Police Leadership Academy, Kanja directed commanders to adopt efficient and adaptive policing strategies that maximize available resources to maintain law and order for all Kenyans, residents and visitors.

The Inspector-General issued a stern warning over the resurgence of criminal gangs, declaring a zero-tolerance approach to laxity in police operations. He reaffirmed the National Police Service’s commitment to public safety, enforcement of the law, and the creation of a secure environment necessary for social and economic prosperity.

The summit brought together top leadership from the Kenya Police Service, Administration Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to review the country’s security situation, assess emerging crime trends and develop strategic interventions aimed at strengthening national security.

Kanja was accompanied by Deputy Inspector-General of the Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat, Deputy Inspector-General of the Administration Police Service Gilbert Masengeli and Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin.

Addressing the commanders, the Inspector-General commended senior officers for their efforts in confronting evolving security threats and called for sustained vigilance and professionalism in service delivery.

Among the senior officers who attended the meeting were APS Director of Operations Jackson Kangani, KPS Director of Logistics Peter Ndung’u, Head of the Investigations Bureau Francis Ndiema, NPS Airwing Commandant James Kabo, Director of Community Policing Judy Lamet, Director of Forensic Services Sospeter Munyi, NPC “A” Campus Commandant Isaac Alimaa, ASTU Commandant Joseph Limo, BPU Commandant Davis Lomwatu, KPS Director of Reforms William Yiampoy and RDU Commandant Godfrey Otunge.

The meeting comes amid heightened concern over criminal gangs and other emerging security threats, with the police leadership emphasizing coordinated operations and intelligence-led policing to safeguard the country.