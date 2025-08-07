IGAD Urges Integration Of Health Surveillance Across Sectors

Countries in Eastern and Southern Africa have been urged to integrate disease surveillance across human, animal, and environmental sectors to better detect and respond to health threats.

The call was made during the IGAD Expert Consultation on Integrated Surveillance Systems held in Machakos.

Health Director General Dr. Patrick Amoth lauded the Health Emergency Preparedness, Response and Resilience (HEPPR) Project, describing it as a bold move toward creating stronger, more coordinated health systems through the Multi-Phase Programmatic Approach.

Dr. Amoth noted that despite some progress, health systems in the region remain fragmented and under-resourced, even as health threats such as Ebola, Rift Valley Fever, Mpox, and non-communicable diseases continue to emerge.

He emphasized that the HEPPR Project presents a critical opportunity to enhance resilience, improve disease detection, provide early warnings, and strengthen emergency response efforts.

“Integration is key to preparedness, resilience, and a healthier future for our people,” said Dr. Amoth.

Kenya has recently partnered with Uganda to carry out a cross-border polio vaccination campaign.

Meanwhile, Mpox remains a growing concern, with Kenya recording more than 300 cases so far.