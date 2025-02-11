Ilya Kovalchuk Siblings: Getting to Know Arina

Ilya Valeryevich Kovalchuk is a Russian former professional ice hockey winger, born on April 15, 1983, in Tver, Russia.

He played for the Atlanta Thrashers, New Jersey Devils, Los Angeles Kings, Montreal Canadiens, and Washington Capitals.

Additionally, Kovalchuk showcased his talent in the KHL, representing Omsk Avangard and Moscow Spartak.

In the 2011-12 season, Kovalchuk set NHL records with 11 shootout goals and seven game-deciding goals.

He played a key role in the Devils’ journey to the 2012 Stanley Cup Final.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Ilya has one sister named Arina.

Ilya is married to Nicole Andrazajtis, and together they have four children, namely Karolina, Eva, Philipp and Artem.

Career

Kovalchuk joined their senior team in the Vysshaya Liga in 1999, and after two seasons, he transitioned to the NHL with the Atlanta Thrashers, who drafted him first overall in the 2001 NHL Entry Draft.

Following eight seasons with the Thrashers, he was traded to the New Jersey Devils in 2010.

He signed a 15-year, $100 million contract with the Devils after an initial 17-year, $102 million deal was rejected by the NHL.

In 2013, he returned to Russia to play for SKA Saint Petersburg, where he spent five seasons before making his comeback to the NHL in 2018.

Kovalchuk went back to the KHL for the 2020–21 season, took a two-year break from hockey, and eventually returned to Spartak.

Also Read: Michael Toglia Siblings: All About Zachary and Sebastian Toglia

Kovalchuk is tied for fourth all-time in the NHL for regular-season overtime goals scored (15) and ranks 18th in goals-per-game average (.511).

He is also the seventh-highest scoring Russian player in NHL history.

During his NHL career, he was a two-time All-Star and, in 2004, shared the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy with Jarome Iginla and Rick Nash as the NHL’s leading goal-scorer.

In the 2011-12 season, Kovalchuk set NHL records with 11 shootout goals and seven game-deciding goals, and he was instrumental in the Devils’ journey to the 2012 Stanley Cup Final.

On the international stage, Kovalchuk represented Russia in the World U18 Championship, World Junior Championship, World Championship, World Cup, and Winter Olympics.

He won the World Championships in 2008 and 2009.

Accolades

In the NHL, Kovalchuk was named to the All-Rookie Team in 2002 and was a two-time All-Star in 2004 and 2008.

He was selected for the NHL First All-Star Team in 2012 and the Second All-Star Team in 2004.

Notably, he won the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy in 2004, tying with Rick Nash and Jarome Iginla, and also received the Kharlamov Trophy in the same year.

In the KHL, Kovalchuk was a three-time All-Star in 2013, 2014, and 2015.

He secured the Gagarin Cup three times, in 2015, 2017, and 2021, and was honored as the Gagarin Cup playoffs MVP in 2015.

On the international stage, Kovalchuk’s achievements include a Winter Olympics bronze medal in 2002, and two World Championship gold medals in 2008 and 2009.

He also won a Winter Olympics gold medal in 2018, where he was named the tournament’s MVP. Additionally, he was recognized as the World Championship MVP and Best Forward in 2009.