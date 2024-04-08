I’m Happier – Betty Kyallo Says After Business Auctioned

Media personality Betty Kyallo has addressed claims that her luxury salon and spa is up for auction.

In a statement shared on her Instagram, the former news anchor said she let go of the business due to the harsh economic times.

“Obviously running a business in Kenya has become so difficult,” she said.

“Landlords don’t want to reduce rent and it becomes a huge burden on businesses that are struggling because of the economic slowdown. I let it go.”

Betty told her followers and fans that she at her peace with her business decision.

“I am happier. I sleep better. My peace of mind is more important than a name. I’m good,” she added.

She also told her fans that she is re-opening Aftershave by Flair in Upperhill, Nairobi.

“Also, after two months of expansion, we reopen Aftershave By Flair. Gentlemen, come through, I’ll be there today!”

In a public notice published in local dailies, Keysian Auctioneers is set to sell items in the said premises on Wednesday.

According to the notice, some of the items up for sale include three dismantled well shelves, a massage bed stand, two massage beds, a small serve rack, a glass shelf, four big mirrors, towel warmers and dressing tables.

Also on sale will be a binatone microwave, small rolling seats, an office table, 12 barber seats, 3 seats attached with sinks, 9 CCTV cameras, a Huawei router, a small foot massage, a Mac Coffee maker, Hiluck video recorder, one door fridge among others.

The auction will take place at Leakey’s Storage Limited along Lunga-Lunga road in Nairobi.