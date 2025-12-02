Impeachment Hearings for Nyamira Governor Nyaribo Begin Dec 3

All preparations have been completed for the Senate to begin impeachment hearings against Nyamira County Governor Amos Kimwomi Nyaribo.

The proceedings are scheduled for Wednesday, December 3, and Thursday, December 4, 2025, and are expected to draw close public and political attention as Senators determine the Governor’s political future.

The process will officially open on Wednesday with the reading of the charges against Governor Nyaribo. He will then be required to enter a plea, either admitting or denying the allegations. The Nyamira County Assembly, which initiated the impeachment, will present its case first, submitting evidence and calling witnesses to support its motion for the Governor’s removal. The Assembly’s legal team is expected to cross-examine witnesses to reinforce their claims.

Governor Nyaribo’s defence team will then respond, challenging the allegations, presenting their own witnesses, and conducting cross-examinations. After both sides have presented their cases, the Senate will debate the motion before taking a decisive vote on Thursday, December 4. A majority of county delegations will be required to either uphold or dismiss the charges.

According to a letter (Ref. SPK/CAN/1/2025) dated November 25, 2025, and received by the Speaker of the Senate on November 26, the Speaker of the Nyamira County Assembly informed the Senate of the Assembly’s approval of the impeachment motion and forwarded documents detailing the proceedings.

Governor Nyaribo faces impeachment on two grounds: gross violation of the Constitution and other laws, and abuse of office.

Under the first charge, he is accused of supporting the unlawful “Bunge Mashinani” initiative, illegally assenting to the Nyamira County Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2024, and unlawfully appointing Dr. Peris Nyaboke Oroko (Peris Mongare) as a County Executive Committee Member. He is also alleged to have made irregular appointments to the Municipal Boards of Nyamira and Keroka, unlawfully constituted a Selection Panel for the County Public Service Board (CPSB), and failed to appoint the Chairperson, Secretary, and members of the CPSB. Additionally, he is accused of failing to deliver the State of the County Address and Annual Reports, and of ignoring court orders regarding the appointment of Mr. Clive Ogwora to the County Executive Committee.

On the charge of abuse of office, the County Assembly alleges that Governor Nyaribo conducted staff recruitment without budgetary approval, influenced irregular appointments of senior HR officials, and benefited from irregular salary arrears. He is also accused of involvement in a payroll fraud syndicate, making dual appointments outside the lawful establishment, overriding the powers of the Auditor-General and CPSB, and unlawfully suspending the CPSB Secretary.

Earlier, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot moved a motion to form an eleven-member select committee to handle the proposed removal, but the motion collapsed after it failed to get a seconder, paving the way for a full plenary hearing.

The Speaker of the Senate directed the Clerk to issue invitations to appear to the parties on November 27, 2025, and instructed them to file their responses by December 1, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. The Clerk was also directed to circulate all received documents, including the plenary hearing program, to all Senators by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 2, 2025.