Infant among five killed in grisly crash on Nakuru-Nairobi Highway

At least five people, among them an infant died after their vehicle was involved in a grisly road crash at Mbaruk area in Gilgil along the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway.

Nakuru County Traffic Enforcement Officer Allan Ogolla said the Monday evening accident involved three vehicles with all the five victims on board one private car.

Police said the driver of a Toyota Fielder was overtaking a fleet of vehicles but was caught up before he got back to his lane, colliding head on with a saloon car.

After the collision, the driver of the Toyota Fielder lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a trailer, a Mercedes-Benz Actros.

The car was headed for Nairobi from Nakuru when the accident happened at about 6 pm.

Due to the impact of the clash, all the five occupants who included a male infant, two female adults and two male adults died on the spot.

Their car also caught fire and was reduced to a shell, police said.

The crash caused a traffic snarl as the police cleared traffic building from either sides of the highway.

The bodies were moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures while the wreckages were moved to the local police station.

The accident increased to 12, the number of people killed in separate accidents on Monday alone, police said.

They included five passengers, three riders, three pedestrians and a driver. At least 15 others were left with serious wounds after the accidents. They included ten riders, seven passengers, four pedestrians and two pillion passengers.

The victims are in various hospitals, police said.

In one of the accidents, along the Northern by pass in Nairobi, a speeding car hit and killed a pedestrian as he crossed the road.

Police said the pedestrian died on the spot and the body was moved to the mortuary.

In Karatina, Nyeri County on the Gatina-Mukurweini road a man was killed after his car ran over him.

The driver had gone under the car to hoist it to enable him check in what had caused a mechanical problem when it suddenly moved crushing him fatally.

In Kithini area, Machakos County, a bodaboda rider died on the spot after colliding head on with a speeding car.

In Kuria, Migori County, two riders died after they collided head on, police said.

Along the Busia-Kisumu road, a pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a speeding bus at Airport area.

The bodies were moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.