Influencer Zepa Dies Unexpectedly at 26

Popular Japanese content creator Zepa has died at the age of 26, according to an official statement shared on her social media accounts.

In a translated announcement posted on X on April 5, her team confirmed the news, describing her death as unexpected. “Zepa has passed away unexpectedly. On behalf of the deceased, we deeply apologize for the abrupt news,” the statement read, adding that a private funeral was held with close family members.

Zepa had built a large online following, with more than 1.4 million followers across platforms including X, YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. She was widely known for her comedy and lifestyle content, which resonated with a global audience.

The content creator had also been open about personal struggles, including challenges related to alcohol use, and had previously shared messages about efforts to reduce her intake. Her last social media update was posted on March 31.

Following the announcement, fans flooded social media with tributes, expressing shock and offering condolences while remembering her for her creativity and authenticity.