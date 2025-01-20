Influencers, tech bros and MMA fighters: Trump’s inauguration guests

Alongside the former presidents, family members and US officials you would expect to see at Donald Trump’s inauguration, there have also been a host of faces familiar for less traditional reasons.

We’ve seen OpenAI CEO Sam Altman taking selfies with influencer brothers Logan and Jake Paul, and controversial Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor chatting to British politician Nigel Farage.

Also in attendance are tech billionaires like Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, media tycoon Rupert Murdoch and FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

We will continue spotting the notable and unusual names among the crowd as the day progresses.

Tech billionaires

Trump’s close and controversial friendship with X owner Elon Musk is well known but Musk isn’t the only tech chief at Monday’s inauguration.

Mark Zuckerberg, who earlier this month announced Meta was to get rid of factcheckers and “dramatically reduce the amount of censorship” on its platforms, is also in attendance.

Influencers

Another tech billionaire in attendance is Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, who was pictured posing for a group selfie with boxer and influencer Jake Paul, and Paul’s brother, wrestler and influencer Logan.

Logan and Jake Paul also shared a selfie of them travelling to the inauguration with controversial Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor.

Last year, a civil court found McGregor had raped Nikita Hand in a Dublin hotel in December 2018.

The Paul brothers have also had their own controversies. In 2021, Jake Paul denied sexually assaulting TikTok star Justine Paradise, after she accused him online.

At the end of last year, Logan Paul faced fresh questions over his cryptocurrency dealingsamid ongoing concerns he may have profited from misleading fans. Paul denied any wrongdoing.

By BBC News