fbpx
    Subscribe
    SPORTS

    Inter Milan secure Serie A title with win over AC Milan

    Linda AmianiBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Inter
    Inter

    Inter Milan won their 20th Serie A title on Monday after a 2-1 win at AC Milan gave Simone Inzaghi’s side an unassailable lead in the standings.

    Inter, who have lost only once in the league this season, hold a 17-point advantage over second-placed Milan with five matches remaining.

    A header from Francesco Acerbi in the 18th minute and well placed low shot from Marcus Thuram four minutes after the break were enough for Inter to claim victory.

    Milan started a late offensive with Fikayo Tomori reducing the deficit in the 80th minute from a rebound but they could not find an equaliser.

    In stoppage time, tempers flared as a scuffle broke out between the players which resulted in Inter’s Denzel Dumfries and Milan’s Theo Hernandez being shown red cards.

    A few minutes later Milan were down to nine men as Davide Calabria also received his marching orders for violent conduct.

    By Agencies.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Linda Amiani is a seasoned Multimedia Journalist and Editor, boasting over 5 years of experience in Digital Journalism.

    Related Posts

    Kiptum remembered in Kenya’s London Marathon double

    Inter Milan secure Serie A title with win over AC Milan

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X