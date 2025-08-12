International Youth Day: Celebrating Young People’s Role In Building The Future

Every year on August 12, the world comes together to mark International Youth Day (IYD) — a day dedicated to recognising the energy, creativity, and potential of young people in shaping a better future.

The United Nations (UN) established the day in 1999, following a recommendation from the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth. The aim was to raise awareness of issues affecting young people globally and to promote their active participation in political, economic, and social life.

This year’s International Youth Day is being marked under the theme “From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Innovation for Sustainable Development.” The theme highlights how young people are using technology and digital tools to create solutions for global challenges — from climate change to education and health.

Significance of International Youth Day

According to UN data, there are over 1.2 billion people aged between 15 and 24 in the world today — the largest youth population in history.

In Kenya, young people make up more than 75 per cent of the population, making their role in nation-building critical. International Youth Day is significant as it raises awareness about challenges such as unemployment, inequality, and limited access to education. It also encourages youth empowerment through skills development, mentorship, and leadership opportunities, while promoting inclusion by giving young people a voice in decision-making.

Across the globe, the day is marked through forums, conferences, cultural festivals, and community projects led by youth groups. In Kenya, activities range from debates on policy issues and talent showcases to tree-planting drives and digital innovation competitions.

Despite their potential, many young people still face barriers such as limited job opportunities, poor access to quality education and training, mental health challenges, and social exclusion, including lack of political representation. Experts say that with the right policies, coupled with investment in education, technology, and entrepreneurship, young people can become a driving force for innovation, peace, and sustainable development.