Interpol Operation Seizes 3,400 Bombs in South America

The International Criminal Police Organization — or Interpol — announced Thursday that an operation involving law enforcement from nine South American countries has resulted in the arrest of 45 people and the seizure of more than 3,000 homemade bombs and tons of explosive material linked to regional criminal groups.

The collaborative effort, known as Operation Claymore, was carried out August 11 to October 11 and focused on the illegal flow of chemicals and other components used to make explosives in South America, according to a statement.

Interpol said it had seen a particularly high trade in the materials in the region and found it to be closely linked to organized crime and armed groups.

The organization said improvised explosive devices, also known as IEDs, are used for a range of criminal activities, from terrorist attacks and territorial violence to robberies and strikes on security forces.

Because of their unpredictability and anonymity, the group said, IEDs are frequently used to inflict maximum harm and devastation while instilling fear and chaos.

Interpol said the operation led police in Ecuador to a site where a criminal organization was found storing eight blocks of C-4 explosives, 30,000 rounds of ammunition, hand grenades and heroin.

The C-4 explosives are malleable or flexible and are a particularly deadly component of IEDs.

In Colombia, the investigation led police to raid an improvised explosives factory, yielding 3,000 IEDs and 5 tons of explosive materials and other equipment.

Interpol said two people were arrested in that raid, including one person identified as a bombmaker for an armed organization.

The operation also led to the arrest of a suspect in Argentina wanted in connection with the detonation of an IED at a private residence in the United States that seriously injured two people.

As well as organized crime, Interpol said, the illicit trade of explosive materials in South America can also be linked to illegal mining. The activity not only has devastating environmental effects but also puts the lives of workers and local communities at risk.

Operation Claymore led to the arrest of 22 people and the seizure of 16 tons of explosive material at a site in Peru.

In the statement, Interpol Secretary-General Valdecy Urquiza said, “The black-market trade in explosive materials is a major security risk. We’re seeing a disturbing rise in terror groups, organized crime and gangs using explosives — from violent attacks to illegal mining operations.”

He said the operation in South America shows they are making progress, “but the threat is real, and global.”