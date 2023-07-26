Inviting Raila for Talks via Twitter is Disrespectful – Wandayi Tells Ruto

It was disrespectful of President William Ruto to invite Raila Odinga for talks via social media, National Assembly minority leader Opiyo Wandayi has said.

Speaking to Ramogi radio on Wednesday, the Ugunja MP said the Twitter invitation was a show of disrespect.

“Ruto must respect Baba, inviting him via a tweet is disrespectful,” said Wandayi.

According to the lawmaker, Ruto should have followed the proper channels.

On his part, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo said the President should not have addressed the former prime minister via Twitter.

“I find the tweet by Ruto interesting. I didn’t think that if William Ruto wants to speak to Raila he tweets him. I thought he would just give him a phone call or even send someone to do so. It has happened before,” he told Spice FM.

The Rarieda MP said that he was not sure whether to treat the tweet in good faith.

“I hope we can have a situation where we can have meaningful dialogue and not cosmetic dialogue. The country is ailing from a lot at the moment and only those who doubt so will not see the problem,” Otiende said.

President Ruto on Tuesday via Twitter said he was ready to have talks with Raila at his convenience.

“My friend @RailaOdinga, I’m off to Tanzania for a human capital meeting to harmonize the expansion of employment opportunities in our continent. I’m back tomorrow evening, and as you have always known, I’m available to meet one on one with you anytime at your convenience,” he said.

