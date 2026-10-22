IPOA Gives Update on Probe Into Arrest of Citizen TV Reporter Ode Francis

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has outlined the next steps in its investigation into the arrest and brief detention of Citizen TV reporter Ode Francis during protests against rising fuel prices in Nairobi.

In a statement issued on Thursday, IPOA Chairperson Dr. Duncan Ojwang’ Oburu said the authority initiated the investigation on its own motion on October 20, 2026, after the incident involving the journalist.

He said the authority contacted Francis on October 21, 2026, as part of its preliminary investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding his arrest and detention.

As part of the ongoing probe, IPOA plans to visit Central Police Station, examine relevant police records and obtain accounts from officers who were deployed to manage public order during the protests.

Oburu said the inquiries would establish the circumstances of the arrest and detention and determine whether the officers involved acted in accordance with the law and established policing procedures.

He reaffirmed IPOA’s commitment to independently and impartially investigating incidents involving police officers and journalists carrying out their professional duties.

Oburu said such investigations were essential to promoting police accountability, safeguarding constitutional rights and strengthening public confidence in policing.

He also emphasised the need to uphold the Constitution of Kenya, particularly Article 244, which requires the National Police Service to maintain high standards of professionalism and discipline, promote transparency and accountability, and respect human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Oburu further cited Articles 33, 34 and 35, which protect freedom of expression, media freedom and access to information, respectively.

“Upon conclusion of the investigations, the Authority will make appropriate recommendations to the relevant institutions, including on accountability where culpability is established,” Oburu said.

He added that IPOA would consider recommendations to strengthen cooperation and professional working relationships between the police and the media.

He noted that although the two institutions have different roles and objectives, they often operate in the same environments, particularly during public order operations.