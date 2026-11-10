IRA announces job vacancies; here’s how to apply

The Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) has announced 49 job vacancies across various departments, inviting qualified candidates to submit their applications.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, the authority advertised positions in areas including prudential supervision, conduct supervision, actuarial services, human resource management, administration, customer care, communications, finance, information technology and supply chain management.

Among the advertised positions are Assistant Director, Supervisor (Prudential and Licensing), Senior Supervisor (Prudential), Supervisory Officer (Prudential), Senior Actuarial Officer, Assistant Director (Conduct Supervision), Principal Conduct Supervision Officer, Senior Conduct Supervision Officer and Conduct Supervision Assistant.

The authority is also seeking to recruit an Assistant Director (Innovation), Knowledge Management Assistant, Planning Officer, Assistant Director (Human Resource Management), Senior Human Resource Management Officer, Principal Administration Officer, Senior Office Administrator and Office Administrator.

Other vacancies include Security Officer, Records Assistant, Accountant, Information Communication Technology Officer, Assistant Director (Corporate Communications and Public Relations), Senior Customer Care Assistant, Corporate Communication and Public Relations Officer and Customer Care Assistant.

The authority has also advertised positions in internal audit, supply chain management and risk management, including Internal Auditor, Senior Supply Chain Management Officer, Supply Chain Management Officer and Senior Risk Management and Quality Assurance Officer.

IRA said all applications must be received by 5pm on Thursday, November 26, 2026.

“The terms and conditions of service for the advertised positions shall apply as per the Authority’s approved Human Resource Instruments,” the regulator said.

Interested applicants have been advised to visit the official IRA website for detailed job descriptions, qualifications, experience requirements and application procedures.