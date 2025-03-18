Israel conducting ‘extensive strikes’ on the Gaza Strip

The Israeli military says it is carrying out “extensive strikes” in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was targeting what it called “terror targets” belonging to Hamas.

Three houses were hit in Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza, a building in Gaza City, and targets in Khan Younis and Rafah, Reuters reported, citing medics and witnesses.

This is the largest wave of airstrikes in Gaza since the ceasefire began on 19 January. Talks to extend the Gaza ceasefire have failed to reach an agreement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered the strikes on Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the PM’s office.

“This follows Hamas’s repeated refusal to release our hostages, as well as its rejection of all of the proposals it has received from US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and from the mediators,” it said.

“Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength,” it added.

The plan for the strikes “was presented by the IDF over the weekend and approved by the political leadership”, it said.

Negotiators have been trying to find a way forward after the first phase of the temporary truce ended on 1 March.

The US proposed extending the first phase until mid-April, including a further exchange of hostages held by Hamas and Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

But a Palestinian official familiar with the talks told the BBC that Israel and Hamas disagreed over key aspects of the deal set out by Witkoff at the indirect talks.

By BBC News