Rwandan Gospel Star Israel Mbonyi Arrives in Nairobi for Debut Performance

Rwandan gospel musician Israel Mbonyicyambu, widely known as Israel Mbonyi, arrived in Nairobi, Kenya, on Wednesday, August 7, to a warm reception before his debut performance there. His concert is scheduled for Saturday, August 10.

Upon landing at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport with his management team and band, Mbonyi was greeted by enthusiastic fans, event organizers, and journalists for a brief media session.

Mbonyi was given a motorcade tour of Nairobi, where he met and greeted the many fans who had gathered to welcome him before he checked into his hotel.

The renowned artist, known for his hit song ‘Nina Siri,’ will headline the Africa Worship Experience concert at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi.

In a media interview after his arrival, the 32-year-old artist intended to bring a message of faith and godliness to his Kenyan audience. “I’m bringing God and what He has put in my heart. I pray that people will be healed, saved, receive Christ, and rejoice. That’s my prayer. Thank you, and may God bless you,” Mbonyi shared.

Following his Kenyan concert, Mbonyi will continue his tour in Uganda, starting in Kampala on August 24 at Millennial Grounds Lugogo, and concluding in Mbarara the next day.

His Kenyan visit coincides with the success of his Swahili album, which has gained significant traction in the region. The album features the popular track ‘Nina Siri,’ which has garnered nearly 60 million views across various streaming platforms. The song has also captured the attention of Swahili-speaking music lovers, including former Kenyan Vice-President Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, who shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) of himself singing and dancing to the track.

Mbonyi’s foray into Swahili music with ‘Nina Siri’ in 2023 marked a major expansion of his musical reach, impacting audiences across East Africa.

Widely regarded as one of the leading Rwandan artists of his generation, Mbonyi has received acclaim in the gospel music industry, including nominations and awards from the African Entertainment Awards USA and Groove Awards Rwanda. He also won the Isango Na Muzika Awards in Rwanda in 2023, where he was recognized as Best Gospel Artiste and Male Artiste of the Year.