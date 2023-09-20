Israeli Forces Kill Four Palestinians In Separate Incidents In West Bank And Gaza

Israeli forces have been involved in two separate incidents resulting in the deaths of four Palestinians, with additional injuries reported, in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.

This violence occurred amidst Israel’s decision to block entry to thousands of Palestinian laborers from Gaza.

In the West Bank, the deadly raid occurred on Tuesday in the Jenin refugee camp. Palestinian health officials reported three fatalities and approximately 20 others injured during the operation.

As of now, the names of the deceased have not been released.

Meanwhile, in Gaza, a 25-year-old Palestinian man named Yousef Salem Radwan was killed by Israeli forces east of Khan Yunis.

Although the Israeli military did not confirm the Gaza killing, they mentioned that “rioters” had gathered near the fence separating Gaza and Israel.

The military reported that “a number of explosive devices were activated by the rioters.” Regarding the Jenin incident, the Israeli military offered limited details but acknowledged that a drone attack had taken place.

These acts of violence followed Israel’s announcement on Sunday that it would keep the Beit Hanoun crossing, also known as “Erez” by Israel, closed.

The decision came in response to border protests and a “security assessment” by Israeli defense officials. COGAT, a unit of the Israeli defense ministry responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs, stated that the reopening of the crossing would depend on the evolving regional situation.

The closure of the Beit Hanoun crossing, the sole pedestrian passageway from Gaza to Israel, has affected approximately 18,000 Palestinians who hold Israeli work permits and are unable to access their jobs.

The recent protests occurred during the holiday season in Israel, starting with Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, and continuing through the Sukkot festival.

During this time, significant numbers of Jews are expected to visit the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, also known as the Temple Mount, in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

This has historically led to restrictions on Palestinian access to the holy site, which is also a symbol of Palestinian national identity.

Also Read: Three Palestinians Killed In Gaza Boundary Explosion Amid Tensions With Israel

Gazan officials noted that the extended closure still allowed for medical cases to use the crossing, which Israel had intended to reopen on Monday after a shutdown during the Jewish holidays.

The recent confrontations between Palestinian protesters and Israeli forces have resulted in multiple injuries among Palestinians, as Israeli forces used firearms and tear gas against demonstrators.

Additionally, the Israeli military conducted an air attack on the Gaza Strip late last Friday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...