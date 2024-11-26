Israeli security cabinet approves ceasefire deal in Lebanon

The Israeli security cabinet has voted in favor of a ceasefire deal to end the fighting with militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon, an Israeli official told CNN. The proposal aims to achieve a 60-day cessation of hostilities with Hezbollah that could form the basis of a lasting truce. In a pre-recorded address, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave three reasons why he now wants a ceasefire.

• Israel’s military said it bombed Beirut’s southern suburbs 20 times in two minutes on Tuesday, marking one of the most intensive bombardment campaigns near the Lebanese capital since the start of the war over two months ago.

• Israel launched its major military offensive in Lebanon in mid-September following months of cross-border attacks, which started on October 8 last year. Top Hezbollah commanders — along with more than 3,000 people — have been killed in Lebanon since then, with a million more fleeing their homes.

• In Gaza, the Israel-Hamas war rages on, with the death toll surpassing 44,200, according the Palestinian health ministry. Meanwhile, heavy rains in recent days have flooded makeshift camps, where displaced Palestinians are bracing for a harsh winter, according to the UN.

Israeli Prime Minister Benhamin Netanyahu in a pre-recorded statement Tuesday said there are three “main reasons” he wants a ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon now.

Here’s what he said they are:

“Focus on the Iranian threat”: The prime minister cited this first reason and added that he would not expand on it. Hezbollah is an Iran-backed militant group in Lebanon.

For the military: A second reason, he said, was to “give our forces a breather and replenish stocks.”

“Separate the fronts”: Third, he cited Israel’s war in Gaza. “Hamas was counting on Hezbollah to fight by its side. With Hezbollah out of the picture, Hamas is left on its own. We will increase our pressure on Hamas and that will help” release the hostages still in the enclave, he said.

The speech was released after an Israeli official told CNN the security cabinet had approved a ceasefire deal.

Netanyahu also said the duration of a ceasefire would “depend on what happens in Lebanon.” He said Israel would resume attacks if Hezbollah violated the agreement by rearming, digging tunnels, launching rockets, or rebuilding its infrastructure near the Israeli border.

“With the United States’ full understanding, we maintain full freedom of military action,” he said.

US President Joe Biden will deliver remarks at 2:30 p.m. ET, according to the White House.

His remarks from the Rose Garden comes after Israel’s security cabinet announced it approved a ceasefire deal in Lebanon, according to an Israeli official.

