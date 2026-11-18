Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s grip on power suffered a critical blow on Tuesday as parliament voted to elect a new speaker, giving the opposition greater control over the legislative agenda.

The Knesset elected Matan Kahana of Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party as its 26th speaker, replacing Amir Ohana, from Netanyahu’s Likud party. Kahana received the support of 66 lawmakers, according to the Knesset spokesperson.

Lawmakers voted separately on the candidates, rather than in a head-to-head ballot. Likud’s candidate, coalition whip Ofir Katz, received the support of 52 lawmakers in a separate vote.

The vote marks the first significant move by the Eisenkot-led bloc to set a new direction for the legislature since Netanyahu lost his Knesset majority in the October 27 elections. The prime minister and his coalition of right-wing and ultra-Orthodox parties won only 53 seats in the 120-seat parliament. The opposition holds 67 seats, including 48 across four Jewish parties and a record 19 for two Arab parties: the Joint List and Raam.

Eisenkot, who was tasked by President Isaac Herzog earlier this month with forming the next government, has up to four and a half more weeks to replace Netanyahu, but his path to power remains difficult.

However, his bloc now controls the Knesset plenum, key positions, and legislative agenda, and plans to use them to scrutinize and constrain Netanyahu’s caretaker government, which remains in office until it is replaced.

Eisenkot said Tuesday that Kahana’s appointment is a “proper democratic move which reflects the absolute majority who voted for change.”

Eisenkot’s bloc has already appointed interim chairs for key Knesset committees, including finance and defense, expanding oversight and control over the budget and strategic affairs. Avigdor Liberman, the leader of the opposition Yisrael Beitenu party now chairing the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, has already said he would summon all the security chiefs for briefings.

One of the opposition’s top legislative priorities is to undo judicial overhauls from Netanyahu’s outgoing coalition that sparked unprecedented nationwide protests in 2023. Critics of the overhaul said it weakened Israel’s democratic institutions and judicial oversight of the government. Special committees have already been established to repeal a bill that changed how judges were selected and legislation that limits and weakens the attorney general. A separate committee was formed to undo a media regulation overhaul which expanded government control over the communications and news sector.

Eisenkot’s bloc has also pledged to advance the establishment of a state commission of inquiry into the failures that led to the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023, which Netanyahu has refused to investigate.

Netanyahu and his allies tried to block Kahana’s election and to delegitimize it as dependent on the support of the Arab parties, even though they themselves have repeatedly sought support from Arab lawmakers in parliament. During the vote, members of Netanyahu’s bloc shouted “shame” at each Arab lawmaker who voted in support of Kahana.

Likud condemned the outcome after the vote, calling it “a low point in the history of the Knesset” and saying Kahana had been elected with the votes of what it called “terror supporters.”

Obstacles to replacing Netanyahu

While Eisenkot and his allies have seized control of the Knesset, his plan to replace Netanyahu still faces significant obstacles. Eisenkot wanted to form what he calls a “national emergency government,” a minority government made of the four Jewish opposition parties, which together hold 48 seats. The Arab parties would stay out of the coalition but would guarantee a majority in the Knesset to keep the government from collapsing in exchange for various concessions.

But other leaders in Eisenkot’s bloc are pushing in different directions. Liberman has vetoed any government that relies on the Arab parties’ support and is pushing for talks with the two ultra-Orthodox parties, Shas and United Torah Judaism (UTJ), which have been traditionally allied with Netanyahu.

UTJ, the Ashkenazi ultra-Orthodox party, declined to recommend Netanyahu for the premiership in the post-election consultations and has opened the door to informal talks with Eisenkot’s bloc. But it did not support Kahana in the vote for speaker of the Knesset, instead supporting Likud’s candidate. The second ultra-Orthodox party, Shas, remains loyal to Netanyahu, leaving Liberman’s strategy uncertain.

Another obstacle is former prime minister Naftali Bennett, who reportedly favors talks on a unity government with Netanyahu’s Likud party over an alliance with the Arab or ultra-Orthodox parties. However, Netanyahu has conditioned any talks on him remaining prime minister, which Eisenkot has rejected, raising doubts Bennett’s vision can succeed.

By CNN