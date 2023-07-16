Itumbi Launches Initiative To Stop Uhuru, Raila Pensions

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga, and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka are all targets of a campaign started by digital strategist Dennis Itumbi that aims to prevent them from receiving their pension benefits.

Itumbi shared a link to the ‘babatumechoka’ campaign, which is a response to the trio’s “continued engagement in destructive politics, incitement, and violence.”

Those looking to make submissions must provide their information, including their ID number, name, phone number, county, constituency, and ward names, before signing and submitting.

Since retiring as Prime Minister in 2012, Raila has been collecting a monthly pension, Kalonzo has on the other hand been receiving his pension since he retired as vice president in 2013.

A retired president is eligible to receive a lump sum retirement package calculated as a sum equivalent to one year’s pay for each term served as President, per the provisions outlined in the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act of 2003.

Over the course of his ten years in office, Uhuru earned around Sh34.56 million.

A total monthly pension of Sh1.15 million is due to the former President under the terms of the plan.

Along with these payments, he would also get a monthly house allowance of Sh331,200, a monthly entertainment and fuel allowance of Sh216,000.

The Retirement Benefits Act of 2015 further stipulates that a retired prime minister and vice president are entitled to a monthly pension that is equal to 80% of their final monthly pay earned while serving in office.

On Friday, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah urged President William Ruto to withdraw Raila and Uhuru’s government-issued vehicles.

The Kikuyu MP alleged that the duo was using government resources during protests.

“You can no longer ride on our backs to undermine a legitimate government in our democracy. You (Uhuru) should accept defeat. We do not fear you,” he said.

“All those vehicles should be confiscated.”

Anti-government protests are set to resume on Wednesday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...