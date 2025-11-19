Rising regional Mexican sensation Iván Cornejo has a net worth of $4 million, a figure driven by viral hits, chart-topping albums, and a rapidly growing fan base across the U.S. and Latin America. Known for his heartfelt lyrics and melancholic sierreño sound, Cornejo has quickly become one of the most influential young artists in música mexicana.

Here’s a full breakdown of how the Riverside-born artist built his multimillion-dollar fortune.

Iván Cornejo Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth June 5, 2004 Place of Birth Riverside, California

Early Life

Iván Cornejo was born on June 5, 2004, in Riverside, California. His musical journey began after a painful middle-school breakup that pushed him toward songwriting as a form of emotional expression.

Cornejo taught himself guitar by watching YouTube tutorials, with “La Bamba” being the first song he mastered. This period laid the groundwork for the raw, emotional style that would later define his career.

Breakthrough with “Alma Vacía” (2021)

Iván signed with Manzana Records as a teenager and released his debut album, “Alma Vacía,” in 2021. The project was an instant success and helped introduce Cornejo to mainstream audiences.

Chart Performance

#7 – Top Latin Albums

– Top Latin Albums #2 – Regional Mexican Albums (remained in the Top 10 for 35 weeks)

The album’s biggest hit, “Está Dañada,” went viral on TikTok, sending the song to:

#2 – Hot Latin Songs chart

The virality pushed Cornejo into the spotlight as one of música mexicana’s most promising new voices. He followed the album with popular non-album singles including “El Greñas Mentado,” “El de Houston,” and “Triste.”

Major Success with “Dañado” (2022)

Cornejo’s second album, “Dañado,” became the project that solidified his status as a breakout star.

Achievements

#28 – Billboard 200

– Billboard 200 #1 – Regional Mexican Albums (held the top spot for an incredible 37 weeks)

Singles such as “Perro Abandonado,” “J.,” and “La Curiosidad” showcased his ability to blend vulnerability with traditional Mexican sounds. The album’s widespread streaming success significantly boosted his net worth and touring profile.

Transition to Interscope Records and “Mirada” (2024)

In 2023, Cornejo dropped “Aquí Te Espero,” the lead single for his third studio album. The following year, he made a major career jump by signing with Interscope Records and releasing “Mirada.”

Chart Debut

#17 – Billboard 200

– Billboard 200 #1 – Top Latin Albums

– Top Latin Albums #1 – Regional Mexican Albums

This marked his strongest mainstream crossover yet and further cemented his place among the new generation driving música mexicana into global markets.

Collaborations

Iván Cornejo has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the genre, helping expand his reach and creative range.

Notable Collaborations

2022: “Inseparables” – with Yahritza y Su Esencia

“Inseparables” – with Yahritza y Su Esencia 2022: “Mentiras” – with Grupo Los de la O

“Mentiras” – with Grupo Los de la O 2023: “2ndo Chance” – with Becky G (from Esquinas)

“2ndo Chance” – with Becky G (from Esquinas) 2024: “Reloj” – with Peso Pluma (from Éxodo)

The track with Peso Pluma became one of his biggest featured hits:

#3 – Hot Latin Songs

– Hot Latin Songs #13 – Mexico Songs chart

These collaborations have played a key role in elevating his brand and boosting his earning power.

Awards and Recognition

Iván Cornejo’s rapid rise has earned him multiple award nominations across major Latin music ceremonies.

Billboard Latin Music Awards

New Artist of the Year (Winner – 2022)

Regional Mexican Album of the Year (Winner – 2022) — Alma Vacía

— Alma Vacía Regional Mexican Album of the Year (Winner – 2023) — Dañado

Other Nominations

Premios Juventud

Latin American Music Awards

Additional Billboard Latin categories

These accolades highlight his influence despite being one of the youngest major artists in the genre.

Iván Cornejo Net Worth

Cornejo Cornejo net worth is estimated to be $4 million.