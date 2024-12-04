Ivica Zubac Siblings: Getting to Know Antonio and Mario

Ivica Zubac is a Croatian professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA.

Standing 7 feet tall and weighing 240 pounds, he plays as a center.

Zubac was drafted 32nd overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2016 NBA Draft and has been with the Clippers since a trade in 2019.

He has achieved career highs of 32 points and 29 rebounds and signed a three-year, $58.6 million contract extension with the Clippers in August 2024.

Siblings

Ivica has two younger brothers, Antonio and Mario, aged 17 and 15, respectively.

Both are also involved in basketball.

Additionally, he has a sister named Marija Andjela, who is 15 years old.

The family is supportive of Ivica’s basketball career, often watching his games together despite the time difference due to his NBA commitments.

Career

Zubac began his professional basketball career in Europe, playing for Cibona Zagreb in the Croatian League from 2014 to 2016.

During his time with Cibona, he showcased his skills as a promising young center, averaging 8.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in the 2015-2016 season.

His performance caught the attention of scouts, highlighting his size, skill set, and potential to succeed at higher levels of competition.

Zubac was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 32nd overall pick in the second round of the 2016 NBA Draft.

He made his NBA debut on November 2, 2016, against the Houston Rockets.

In his rookie season, he played in 38 games, averaging 3.7 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Over his first two seasons with the Lakers, Zubac showed steady improvement, particularly in his scoring and rebounding abilities.

A significant turning point in Zubac’s career came on February 6, 2019, when he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers along with Michael Beasley in exchange for Mike Muscala.

This trade allowed Zubac’s role to expand significantly as he became a key player in the Clippers’ frontcourt rotation.

On March 16, 2021, he recorded a career-high of 32 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder and achieved a remarkable career-high of 29 rebounds in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans on December 14, 2021.

In August 2024, Zubac signed a three-year contract extension worth $58.6 million with the Clippers, solidifying his position as a core player for the team.

Accolades

Zubac has achieved several notable accolades throughout his basketball career.

While he has not yet been selected for an NBA All-Star Game or won an NBA championship, he has made significant contributions to his teams, particularly the Los Angeles Clippers.

Zubac’s career highlights include setting personal bests in various statistical categories.

He scored a career-high 32 points in a game against the Denver Nuggets on January 19, 2022, and recorded a remarkable 29 rebounds in a game against the Indiana Pacers on November 27, 2022.

Additionally, he achieved a career-high of 7 blocks in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 26, 2022.

Internationally, Zubac represented Croatia in youth competitions, earning All-World Championship Under-19 Second Team honors during the 2015 FIBA Under-19 World Championship and making the All-Tournament Second Team at the 2015 FIBA Europe Under-18 Championship.