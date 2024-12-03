Kelly Olynyk Siblings: All About Maya and Jesse

Kelly Olynyk is a Canadian professional basketball player for the Toronto Raptors in the NBA.

He played college basketball at Gonzaga University, earning NCAA All-American honors in 2013.

Olynyk was drafted 13th overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2013 NBA Draft but was traded to the Boston Celtics.

Over his career, he has played for several teams, including the Miami Heat and Utah Jazz, before joining the Raptors in 2024.

Siblings

Kelly has two sisters, Maya and Jesse.

Maya Olynyk played basketball at the University of Saskatchewan, where she earned recognition for her performance, while Jesse Olynyk played rugby at the University of Victoria.

The Olynyk family has a strong sports background; both parents were involved in basketball, with their father coaching and their mother refereeing at various levels.

College career

Olynyk played college basketball at Gonzaga University from 2009 to 2013.

During his freshman year (2009-2010), he had limited playing time, averaging just 4.0 points and 2.0 rebounds per game.

Although he showed potential, he primarily served as a role player.

In his sophomore year (2010-2011), Olynyk improved his performance, averaging 8.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, which contributed to Gonzaga’s success in reaching the NCAA tournament.

He then redshirted his junior year (2011-2012) to further develop his skills and gain strength.

Olynyk had a breakout senior season in 2012-2013, averaging an impressive 17.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

His contributions were pivotal in leading Gonzaga to a remarkable 31-2 record and securing a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

His outstanding performance earned him numerous accolades, including being named a Consensus First-Team All-American and the West Coast Conference Player of the Year.

Gonzaga advanced to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament but was ultimately eliminated by the University of Arizona.

NBA career

In the NBA, Olynyk was selected 13th overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2013 NBA Draft but was traded to the Boston Celtics on draft night.

During his rookie season (2013-2014), he averaged 6.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, showcasing his versatility as a big man who could shoot from long range.

Over his four seasons with the Celtics, Olynyk developed into a reliable scorer and playmaker, known for his ability to stretch the floor with his shooting.

In July 2017, Olynyk signed a four-year deal with the Miami Heat, where he played a key role in the team’s playoff run during the 2020 NBA Bubble, helping them reach the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

During that playoff run, he averaged 17.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, demonstrating his value as a contributor on a big stage.

After his stint with Miami, Olynyk returned briefly to Boston before being traded to the Utah Jazz in March 2022.

He continued to showcase his skills as a versatile big man capable of contributing both offensively and defensively.

In 2024, Olynyk signed with the Toronto Raptors, marking a new chapter in his career.

Accolades

Olynyk has received several accolades throughout his basketball career, both in college and the NBA.

During his time at Gonzaga University, he was named an NCAA All-American in 2013, reflecting his outstanding performance.

He also earned First-Team All-West Coast Conference (WCC) honors and was recognized as the WCC Player of the Year that same year.

Olynyk was a finalist for prestigious awards such as the John R. Wooden Award and the Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year, showcasing his elite status in college basketball.

In the NBA, Olynyk was selected to the All-Rookie Second Team in 2014, marking a significant recognition of his contributions as a newcomer to the league.

While he has not won major individual awards in the NBA, he is known for being a valuable contributor to his teams, particularly noted for his versatility and ability to perform under pressure during playoff games.