OG Anunoby Siblings: A Vloser Loom at the Basketball Player’s Family Tree

Ogugua “OG” Anunoby Jr. is a British-Nigerian professional basketball player currently with the New York Knicks in the NBA.

Born on July 17, 1997, he played college basketball at Indiana University before being drafted by the Toronto Raptors in 2017.

Anunoby won an NBA championship with the Raptors in 2019 and has been recognized for his defensive skills, leading the league in steals in 2023.

Since joining the Knicks in December 2023, he has emerged as a key player, recently scoring a career-high 40 points against the Denver Nuggets.

Siblings

OG has a total of five siblings, including two brothers, Chigbo and Olisa, and a sister named Ifeoma.

His older brother Chigbo played in the NFL for teams like the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans before pursuing medical school.

The Anunoby family faced challenges after the death of their mother when OG was just one year old, but his father successfully raised all six children while working as a professor.

College career

Anunoby played college basketball for the Indiana Hoosiers from 2015 to 2017.

During his freshman year, he participated in 32 games, averaging 3.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Even at this early stage, Anunoby demonstrated his defensive abilities, which garnered attention from scouts and analysts.

His sophomore season marked a significant turning point in his career.

He averaged 11.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game, showcasing his scoring potential alongside his defensive skills.

Unfortunately, his season was cut short due to a knee injury that required surgery in February 2017.

Despite this setback, he declared for the NBA Draft after the season, confident in his abilities.

Also Read: Brandon Ingram Siblings: Get to Know Donovan and Brittany

NBA career

In the 2017 NBA Draft, Anunoby was selected with the 23rd overall pick by the Toronto Raptors.

He made an immediate impact in the league during his rookie season (2017-2018), playing in all 82 games and averaging 5.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

His defensive prowess quickly earned him a reputation as a strong perimeter defender capable of guarding multiple positions.

As Anunoby developed over the next few seasons, he became known for both his offensive contributions and his elite defensive skills.

He played a crucial role in the Raptors’ historic championship run during the 2018-2019 season, where he contributed key minutes in the playoffs and made clutch plays, including a vital three-pointer in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers.

In subsequent seasons, Anunoby continued to establish himself as a consistent scorer and defender.

By the 2022-2023 season, he emerged as one of the league’s top defenders and even led the NBA in steals at one point, further solidifying his reputation.

In December 2023, Anunoby was traded to the New York Knicks, marking a new chapter in his career.

This move was seen as a significant addition for the Knicks, enhancing their roster depth.

Since joining the Knicks, Anunoby has continued to develop his game and recently achieved a career-high of 40 points in a game against the Denver Nuggets, demonstrating his scoring ability and versatility as a forward.

Accolades

Anunoby has received several notable accolades throughout his basketball career.

He won an NBA Championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, becoming the first British player to achieve this feat.

In the 2022-2023 season, he led the league in steals, marking a significant milestone as the first Raptors player and first British player to do so.

His defensive prowess earned him a spot on the NBA All-Defensive Second Team for the first time in 2023.

Additionally, Anunoby was selected to represent the World Team in the 2019 Rising Stars Challenge, showcasing his recognition among young talent in the league.