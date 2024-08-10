Ja Morant’s Net Worth

Ja Morant, a standout talent in the NBA, has accumulated a net worth of $50 million. Known for his explosive performances on the court, Morant currently plays for the Memphis Grizzlies. His journey to the NBA was marked by exceptional achievements at Murray State University, where he emerged as a first-team All-American in his sophomore year and led the NCAA in assists. His impressive college career, highlighted by being named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year for the 2018-19 season, set the stage for his successful professional career.

Early Life

Born Temetrius Jamel Morant on August 10, 1999, in Dalzell, South Carolina, Ja Morant grew up in a sports-oriented family. His father, Tee, played basketball at Claflin University, while his mother, Jamie, was a high school point guard and college softball player. Morant honed his basketball skills in the backyard with his father and later played on the Amateur Athletic Union circuit with the South Carolina Hornets. At Crestwood High School, Morant became the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,679 points, earning South Carolina 3A All-State honors in his final two seasons.

Ja Morant Contracts and Salary

Morant’s financial success began when he was drafted as the second overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies, signing a two-year contract worth $17.8 million. His performance on the court quickly earned him a four-year, $39.6 million fully-guaranteed contract extension in 2021. By September 2022, Morant secured a five-year, $193 million maximum rookie contract extension with the Grizzlies, which could potentially reach $231 million based on performance bonuses and milestones like making the All-NBA team. This deal significantly increased his average annual salary to $38.6 million.

Ja Morant Endorsements

Beyond his NBA salary, Morant’s earnings have been bolstered by lucrative endorsement deals. In 2023, he signed a multi-year contract with Powerade, valued at $10 million annually, to become the face of the brand. However, just days after the deal was announced, a controversy arose when a video of Morant brandishing a gun was posted on Instagram Live. This incident led Powerade to pause all of Morant’s ad campaigns.

Morant also inked a multi-year deal with Nike in 2019, worth $12 million per year. Nike initially stood by Morant following the first gun-related incident, even releasing his signature shoe, the Hunger Ja 1, in April 2023. However, after a second gun video surfaced in May 2023, Nike removed Morant’s shoes from its website and app.

Ja Morant College Career at Murray State

Ja Morant’s college career took off in an unexpected way when he was accidentally discovered by Murray State University’s assistant coach James Kane during a game at a camp’s auxiliary gym. Kane was impressed by Morant’s performance and recommended him to head coach Matt McMahon, leading to a scholarship offer. Morant made an immediate impact, recording his first career double-double as a freshman and leading Murray State to the NCAA Tournament.

In his sophomore year, Morant’s star truly shone. He broke multiple records, including the Murray State record for most assists in a single game with 18 and set new single-season school and OVC records for assists. His exceptional play earned him the OVC Player of the Year award and solidified his decision to declare for the NBA draft, where he was selected as the second overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ja Morant NBA Career with the Memphis Grizzlies

Morant made his NBA debut in October 2019 and quickly established himself as a rising star. He recorded his first NBA double-double in November and his first triple-double in early 2020. Leading all rookies in assists and total points, Morant capped off his debut season by winning the NBA Rookie of the Year award.

In his second season, Morant continued to elevate his game, scoring a career-high 44 points and leading the Grizzlies to a postseason berth. His performances in the 2021-22 season were equally impressive, setting a new career high of 52 points and breaking the record for the most single-game points by a Grizzlies player.

Personal Life and Controversies

In 2019, Morant welcomed a daughter named Kaari and later starred in a six-episode documentary titled “Promiseland,” chronicling his rookie NBA season. However, his career has not been without controversy. In March 2023, Morant was involved in an Instagram Live video where he appeared to brandish a gun, leading to an eight-game suspension by the NBA. A similar incident occurred in May 2023, further complicating his public image. Additionally, Morant has faced allegations of assaulting a teenager during a pickup basketball game, intimidating a mall security guard, and being involved in an incident where a laser, allegedly from a gun, was pointed at the Indiana Pacers team bus.

