Jack Osbourne’s Net Worth

Jack Osbourne, an English media personality and son of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, has accumulated a net worth of $15 million. Best known for his role in the reality TV series The Osbournes, Jack has carved out a unique career path in television, both in front of and behind the camera.

Early Life

Jack Joseph Osbourne was born on November 8, 1985, in London, England. He is the son of Ozzy Osbourne, the iconic heavy metal singer from Black Sabbath, and Sharon Osbourne, a renowned music manager. Jack has two sisters, Aimee and Kelly Osbourne, and two half-siblings from his father’s previous marriage. The Osbourne family spent Jack’s early years in Buckinghamshire, England, before moving to Los Angeles, California, when Jack was six. After a year, the family returned to Buckinghamshire, only to move back to Beverly Hills, California, when Jack was eleven.

Despite being diagnosed with dyslexia and severe ADHD early in life, Jack’s determination to follow in his parents’ footsteps in the entertainment industry never wavered. He attended the special needs-focused Park Century School, which helped him manage his learning challenges. By the age of 14, Jack had already secured an internship at Virgin Records, where his mother was managing the band The Smashing Pumpkins.

Breakthrough with The Osbournes

Jack Osbourne first gained widespread recognition in 2002 when he appeared in the MTV reality series The Osbournes, which provided an inside look at the chaotic and often humorous lives of the Osbourne family. The show was a massive hit, even winning an Emmy Award in 2002. Jack’s portrayal as a rebellious and moody teenager who loved to provoke his sister Kelly and indulge in partying resonated with audiences, catapulting him to fame.

This newfound visibility led to other opportunities, including a cameo in the film Austin Powers: Goldmember (2002), a Pepsi Twist commercial aired during Super Bowl XXXVI, and a recurring role on the popular television series Dawson’s Creek. Jack also made guest appearances on The X Factor, That ’70s Show, and Hell’s Kitchen.

Jack Osbourne Reality TV Shows

In 2003, after completing rehab, Jack landed his own reality show in the UK titled Union Jack. He then co-hosted the ITV2 show Celebrity Wrestling: Bring It On!, which sparked his interest in health and fitness. This interest led to his participation in Extreme Celebrity Detox, where he engaged in physical challenges such as climbing exercises and t’ai chi.

Jack’s passion for adventure and fitness culminated in his show Jack Osbourne: Adrenaline Junkie, where he set a goal to climb El Capitan. To prepare, he joined a Muay Thai martial arts camp in Pattaya, Thailand, losing an impressive 50 pounds during the show. Adrenaline Junkie became an international success, airing in the UK, the US, Australia, South Africa, and Canada.

In addition to his on-screen work, Jack has ventured into production. He produced the documentary God Bless Ozzy Osbourne (2011), initially titled Wreckage of My Past: The Ozzy Osbourne Story, and directed the music video for his father’s song “Life Won’t Wait” later that year. Jack has also worked on several other shows, including Armed & Famous (2006), Saving Planet Earth for the BBC, Haunted Highway (2012-2013), and the travel series Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour (2016), which he co-hosted with his father. In 2013, Jack showcased his dance skills by finishing third on the seventeenth season of Dancing with the Stars, partnered with professional dancer Cheryl Burke.

Personal Life

Jack Osbourne has faced significant personal challenges, particularly with substance abuse during his teenage years. He began drinking at 13 and was a regular drinker by 14. At 17, Jack made headlines when he was admitted to a child psychiatric ward to treat an OxyContin addiction, partly triggered by the stress of his mother Sharon’s cancer diagnosis.

In 2012, Jack was diagnosed with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (MS), a condition that has caused symptoms such as blindness in one eye, numbness in his legs, and bladder and stomach issues. He has managed his MS with medication and has undergone stem cell therapy in Europe as part of his treatment.

Jack’s personal life also includes his role as a father. He welcomed his first child, daughter Pearl Clementine Osbourne, in April 2012 with his then-girlfriend, actress Lisa Stelly. The couple married in October 2012 in Hawaii and had two more daughters, Andy Rose Osbourne (born June 2015) and Minnie Theodora Osbourne (born February 2018). Unfortunately, they suffered a miscarriage in 2013. Jack and Lisa announced their separation in May 2018, finalizing their divorce in March 2019.

