What Is Don Felder’s Net Worth?

Don Felder is an American musician and songwriter with a net worth of $60 million. Best known as the lead guitarist of the iconic rock band the Eagles from 1974 to 2001, Felder was the primary songwriter for the band’s classic hit “Hotel California.” In addition to his work with the Eagles, he has released solo albums and collaborated with various artists.

Early Life

Don Felder was born on September 21, 1947, in Gainesville, Florida. He began playing guitar in elementary school and formed his first band, The Continentals, in high school. Raised in a Southern Baptist family, Felder’s passion for music was sparked after seeing Elvis Presley on “The Ed Sullivan Show.” Without formal lessons, he taught himself to play guitar by ear, using tape recordings slowed to half speed. While attending Gainesville High School, Felder worked at a music school, learning music theory from a Berklee graduate. After high school, he taught guitar lessons at a local shop, with one of his students being the future rock star Tom Petty.

Early Bands

Felder played with Bernie Leadon in Florida before achieving initial success with the Maundy Quintet, which released a single in 1967. After the band disbanded, Felder moved to New York, performing with the improvisational rock group Flow.

In 1973, he relocated to Los Angeles and was hired as a guitarist for David Blue’s tour, opening for Crosby and Nash, and Neil Young.

Joining the Eagles

Felder met the Eagles through Bernie Leadon and was invited to play slide guitar on their track “Good Day in Hell.” He officially joined the band in 1974, as they transitioned from country rock to a harder rock sound. Felder co-wrote “Visions” and arranged the guitar solo and bass line for “One of These Nights.” After Bernie Leadon left, Joe Walsh joined, and the dual guitar leads of Felder and Walsh became legendary.

“Hotel California” and Band Tensions

The Eagles’ first album after the lineup change, “Hotel California,” became a massive international hit. Felder wrote the title track, one of the band’s most successful songs. However, the pressure of maintaining their success led to tensions exacerbated by substance abuse. The band’s bassist, Randy Meisner, left after the “Hotel California” tour. The Eagles’ next album, “The Long Run,” took 18 months to complete amidst increasing conflict. The band famously disbanded after a heated concert in 1980.

Solo Career and Later Years

After the Eagles broke up, Felder focused on his family and pursued a solo career. He contributed as a session guitarist on the Bee Gees’ 1981 album “Living Eyes” and albums by Diana Ross, Barbra Streisand, Stevie Nicks, and Andy Gibb. In 1983, Felder released his solo album “Airborne,” with the single “Never Surrender” featuring in the “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” soundtrack. Felder turned down a 1985 tour offer from Don Henley, preferring to avoid the rigors of touring. He released two more solo albums, “Road to Forever” (2012) and “American Rock ‘n’ Roll” (2019). While the Eagles toured from 2013 to 2015 and produced a documentary, Felder did not participate. In 2017, he toured with REO Speedwagon and Styx.

Personal Life

Felder was married to Susan Harris Pickersgill from 1971 to 2000, and they have four children. Their daughter Leah Felder is married to Brandon Jenner, son of Caitlyn Jenner and actress Linda Thompson, and stepson of Kris Kardashian.

Real Estate

Details of Felder’s real estate holdings are not widely publicized, but his net worth reflects his successful career in music and prudent financial management.

