Jaime Pressly Siblings: Getting to Know Jessica and James Liston Pressly Jr.

Jaime Elizabeth Pressly, born on July 30, 1977, in Kinston, North Carolina, is an American actress, model, and fashion designer.

Raised by her mother, Brenda Sue, a dance instructor, and her father, James Liston Pressly, a car salesman, Jaime grew up in a middle-class family that relocated to Costa Mesa, California, in 1992.

Her early passion for gymnastics and dance, honed over 11 years of training, paved the way for a modeling career that began at age 13.

By 14, she graced the cover of Teen Magazine and became the spokesmodel for the International Cover Model Search, marking the start of her journey in the entertainment industry.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Jaime Pressly has two siblings, an older sister, Jessica Pressly, and a younger brother, James Liston Pressly Jr.

Jessica and James grew up alongside Jaime in Kinston, North Carolina, before the family’s move to California.

Unlike Jaime, who pursued a high-profile career in modeling and acting, there is no public record indicating that Jessica or James sought similar paths in the entertainment industry.

Career

Pressly’s career spans modeling, acting, and entrepreneurship, showcasing her versatility and resilience.

Her modeling career took off in her teens, with appearances in Teen Magazine and contracts in the U.S., Italy, and Japan.

She transitioned to acting in 1996 with a role as an extra in the film Mercenary, followed by her first starring role as Violet in Poison Ivy: The New Seduction in 1997.

Also Read: Alfonso Cuarón Siblings: Meet Christina, Carlos and Alfredo

Early television roles included Nikki in the short-lived series Push (1998) and Audrey in Jack and Jill (1999–2001).

Her breakthrough came with the role of Joy Turner, the brash and comedic ex-wife in the NBC sitcom My Name Is Earl (2005–2009), which earned her critical acclaim and awards.

Jaime continued to shine as Jill Kendall, an alcoholic socialite, in the CBS sitcom Mom (2014–2021), and later appeared in Welcome to Flatch (2022–2023).

Her film credits include Not Another Teen Movie (2001), Joe Dirt (2001), Torque (2004), and I Love You, Man (2009).

Beyond acting, Jaime launched a lingerie line, J’Aime, in 2003, which expanded into sleepwear and ready-to-wear clothing before concluding in 2008.

She also ventured into producing, notably with the independent film Death to the Supermodels (2005), and appeared in music videos and hosted events like the VH1 Rock Honors in 2006.

Accolades

In 2007, Pressly won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, a testament to her ability to bring depth to a comedic character.

She was also nominated for an Emmy in 2006 for the same role.

Her performance earned her nominations for a Golden Globe Award in 2008 and Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2006 and 2007.

Additionally, Jaime won two Online Film & Television Association (OFTA) Television Awards for Best Supporting Actress and a Golden Nymph Award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series.

For her role in Mom, she received a nomination for the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Her work in Not Another Teen Movie garnered a Teen Choice Award nomination for Best Breakout Performance, and she shared a nomination for a Denver Film Critics Society (DFCS) Best Acting Ensemble Award for I Love You, Man in 2010.