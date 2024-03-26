Jake Hoffman Siblings: Meet the Actor’s Brothers and Sisters

Jake Hoffman is an American actor, director and writer born on March 20, 1981, in Los Angeles County, California.

He is known for his work in various films and television series.

Jake has directed music videos, written and directed short films and gained recognition for his acting roles.

Notably, he played Steve Madden in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street and has appeared in other films like Click and The Irishman.

Jake comes from a family with a background in the entertainment industry; his father is the renowned actor Dustin Hoffman.

Siblings

Jake has three siblings, Max, Rebecca and Alexandra Hoffman, who are his sisters.

Max is known for his work as a film producer while Rebecca and Alexandra have kept a lower profile compared to their more famous father and their brother.

Additionally, Jake is the younger half-brother of Jenna Byrne and the adoptive half-brother of Karina Hoffman.

This family dynamic showcases a mix of biological and blended relationships within the entertainment industry.

Parents

Jake is the son of actor Dustin Hoffman and Lisa Gottsegen Hoffman.

His father is a highly acclaimed actor known for his roles in numerous films, including The Graduate and Rain Man, which have earned him multiple awards throughout his career.

Lisa is a business executive.

Career

Jake’s career spans across acting, directing, and writing in the entertainment industry.

As an actor, he has taken on roles in notable films like The Wolf of Wall Street and The Irishman, showcasing his talent on the big screen.

In addition to his acting credits, Jake has ventured into directing, where he has worked on music videos and short films, demonstrating his creative vision behind the camera.

His involvement in projects like Sam & Kate highlights his multifaceted skills and dedication to storytelling through various mediums.

Jake’s career trajectory reflects a commitment to exploring different aspects of filmmaking and storytelling, contributing to his growth and versatility in the industry.

Personal life

Jake’s wife is Amit Dishon, an Israeli interior designer.

The couple got married on July 2, 2022, after a five-year relationship and a one-year engagement.

Their wedding took place at Jake’s father’s estate in Brentwood, Los Angeles, and was described as an elegant-chic event with a Jewish wedding ceremony.

Amit, born in Boston in 1993, has a background that includes living in both the U.S. and Israel.

She has worked as an interior designer for the ICRAVE company and is involved in designing a concert hall project in Las Vegas.

Amit’s military service in the IDF has provided her with valuable skills for her career.

Jake and Amit met at a 4th of July party in the Hamptons and have maintained a close relationship, ensuring they are not apart for more than two weeks despite their busy schedules.