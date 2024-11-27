Jalen Johnson Siblings: A Closer Look at the Basketball Player’s Family Tree

Jalen Johnson is a professional basketball player for the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA.

Standing at 6’8″ and weighing 220 lbs, he was drafted 20th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft after playing college basketball at Duke, where he averaged 11.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

In the current season, Johnson is averaging 19.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game, showcasing significant improvement and versatility on the court.

He recently signed a five-year, $150 million contract extension with the Hawks.

Siblings

Johnson has five siblings, namely Trevion Johnson, Derrion Johnson, Creshaun Johnson, Mercedes Johnson and Daesia Johnson.

Rod played basketball at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, while Kobe is currently a college player at UCLA after transferring from USC.

Their parents are Stacy and Roderick Johnson, both of whom have a background in basketball.

College career

Johnson played college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils during the 2020-21 season, where he had a promising start to his collegiate career.

In his freshman season, he participated in 13 games and averaged 11.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

His versatility as a forward was evident, showcasing skills in scoring, rebounding, and playmaking.

Johnson’s athleticism allowed him to drive to the basket effectively, making him a significant offensive threat.

However, his season was marred by injuries, and Duke faced challenges that ultimately led to their first absence from the NCAA Tournament since 1995.

Following this tumultuous season, Johnson decided to declare for the NBA Draft in February 2021.

NBA career

In the 2021 NBA Draft, Johnson was selected 20th overall by the Atlanta Hawks.

His rookie season presented the typical challenges of adjusting to the professional level of basketball.

He spent time developing his skills both in the NBA and the G League, where he gained valuable playing time that contributed to his growth as a player.

Over the following seasons, Johnson focused on improving various aspects of his game, including shooting consistency, defensive skills, and overall basketball IQ.

As of the current 2023-24 season, Johnson is enjoying a breakout year with impressive averages of approximately 19.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.

His ability to contribute across multiple facets of the game has made him an essential part of the Hawks’ rotation.

In recognition of his development and potential impact on the team, Johnson recently signed a significant five-year contract extension worth $150 million with the Hawks.

This extension underscores the team’s confidence in his abilities and their commitment to building around him as a core player.

Accolades

Johnson has achieved several notable awards and recognitions throughout his basketball career.

During his freshman season at Duke University, he was selected to the preseason watch list for the Julius Erving Award, which honors the nation’s best small forward.

He also earned first-team Preseason All-ACC honors and was included in the Naismith Trophy and Wooden Award watch lists.

Notably, he was named ACC Freshman of the Week after a standout debut against Coppin State, where he recorded 19 points, 19 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks—setting a Duke freshman record for points in a game with 100% shooting.

In the NBA, Johnson has continued to impress. He posted career-high averages in the 2023-24 season, including 16.0 points and 8.7 rebounds per game as a full-time starter.

His performance has led to discussions about him being a contender for the Most Improved Player award, reflecting his significant development since entering the league.