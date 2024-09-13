James Corden’s Net Worth

James Corden, an English actor, comedian, writer, and television host, has accumulated a substantial net worth of $70 million. His international fame skyrocketed when he took over as the host of The Late Late Show in 2015, a position he held until May 2023. Beyond late-night television, Corden has made a significant impact in film, theater, and comedy, showcasing his diverse talents.

Early Life

James Corden was born on August 22, 1978, in Hillingdon, London, and raised in Hazelmere. His artistic potential was evident early on, and by age 18, he was already making appearances in small roles. Corden’s career gradually gained momentum as he booked appearances in TV series like Boyz Unlimited, Teachers, and Hollyoaks. During this period, he also starred in commercials and began to be noticed in films such as Whatever Happened to Harold Smith? and Heartlands.

Breakthrough with Gavin & Stacey

Although Corden had already built a steady career, it wasn’t until the early 2000s that he gained widespread recognition. His breakthrough came with Fat Friends, which earned him a Royal Television Society Award nomination. Corden’s role in the stage production of The History Boys further bolstered his reputation, leading to an appearance in the film adaptation of the play.

However, the turning point in Corden’s career came when he co-wrote and starred in the hit series Gavin & Stacey. The show was a massive success in the UK, earning Corden a BAFTA for Best Male Comedy Performer and numerous other accolades. Gavin & Stacey was lauded by critics and ran successfully until 2010.

The Late Late Show

James Corden’s popularity soared when he became the host of The Late Late Show in 2015, replacing Craig Ferguson. His affable personality and innovative segments, such as Carpool Karaoke, quickly made the show a hit. Carpool Karaoke, featuring celebrity musicians singing along with Corden while driving, became a viral sensation, with Adele’s episode alone garnering over 200 million views on YouTube.

Corden’s tenure as a late-night host earned him multiple Emmy nominations and elevated his profile in the U.S. entertainment industry. Despite being offered a $50 million contract extension, Corden chose to leave The Late Late Show in 2023 to focus on other creative projects.

Career Beyond The Late Late Show

While Corden gained international fame through late-night television, he has also enjoyed success in film and theater. His notable film credits include roles in Gulliver’s Travels, The Three Musketeers, Ocean’s 8, and the live-action adaptation of Cinderella. He also lent his voice to animated films like Trolls, The Emoji Movie, and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.

In theater, Corden achieved critical acclaim with his performance in the play One Man, Two Guvnors, which became a career highlight and garnered rave reviews.

James Corden Salary

Corden’s annual salary for The Late Late Show was reported to be around $9 million. His production company, Fulwell 73, further boosted his wealth through projects like Seatbelt Psychic for Lifetime. Corden has also produced the Apple Music version of Carpool Karaoke, which expanded the brand’s success.

Personal Life

James Corden married Julia Carey in 2012, and the couple has three children. After moving to Los Angeles for The Late Late Show, Corden and his family purchased a Brentwood mansion for $9.7 million. They sold the property in May 2023 for $17 million, further contributing to Corden’s impressive net worth. In addition to his LA residence, he owns homes in Belsize Park, London, and Wargrave in Berkshire.

James Corden Net Worth

