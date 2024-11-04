James Van Der Beek Reveals Colorectal Cancer Diagnosis

Actor James Van Der Beek, known for his role in the hit series Dawson’s Creek, has shared that he is battling colorectal cancer.

In a statement released on Sunday, Van Der Beek, 47, disclosed that he has been privately managing his diagnosis and has been receiving support from his family throughout this challenging time.

“I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family,” he stated. He expressed optimism about his situation, saying, “There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.”

According to the American Cancer Society, about 1 in 23 men and 1 in 25 women in the United States will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer at some point in their lives.

In a follow-up post on Instagram, Van Der Beek shared that he is focusing on his health and undergoing treatment.

He had originally planned to discuss his health journey in detail but had to adjust those plans when he learned that a tabloid was preparing to publish the news.

“Nothing about this process has occurred on my preferred timeline,” he wrote.

“But we roll with it, taking each surprise as a signpost, pointing us toward a greater destiny than we would have discovered without divine intervention.”

He also expressed gratitude for his and his family’s love and support.

Van Der Beek is a father of six and recently shared Halloween photos with his family on Instagram, highlighting a special moment with his daughter who made her own angel costume.

“The look of pride on her face upon seeing the final project in the mirror was, for me… my favorite moment of Halloween,” he said.

The actor is best known for his lead role in Dawson’s Creek, which aired from 1998 to 2003.

He has also made recent guest appearances on the show Walker and will be featured in the Tubi movie Sidelined: The QB and Me, set to be released later this month.